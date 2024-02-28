Florida Keys deputy hurt following car crash with pickup truck, sheriff’s office says

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hospitalized after a car crash with a pickup truck that happened when she was driving to work from the mainland Tuesday evening, her department said.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at mile marker 126 in Florida City on the 18 Mile Stretch that leads to the Keys, according to the sheriff’s office.

A pickup truck with damage to its left side is parked in the middle of U.S. 1 in Florida City Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office patrol car struck the pickup. The sheriff’s office said the pickup pulled out in front of the car, and the deputy did not have time to stop.

Initial reports are that the driver of the pickup pulled out in front of her near a RaceTrac gas station, and she did not have time to stop before hitting the vehicle, said Becky Herrin, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Paramedics took the deputy, who has not been named, and two other people to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.