Florida Keys firefighter arrested after deputies say she beat her wife outside a bar

A Monroe County firefighter was arrested this week after deputies say she beat her wife outside of a popular Florida Keys bar.

Shelby Lynn Bosserman, 31, is also accused of slamming the woman’s face into the passenger side window of their car.

Deputies were called to Hog Heaven Sports Bar and Grill at 85361 Overseas Highway in Windley Key after 8 p.m. Monday by workers who said two women were fighting in the parking lot, according to Deputy Jorge Moreno’s report.

When he arrived, the manager pointed to where Bosserman and Krystal Espinoza, 31, were sitting inside a Nissan Versa. Moreno said he saw Bosserman scream at and shove Espinoza.

Moreno told Bosserman to get out of the car, and he placed her in the back of his patrol car.

The manager told deputies he saw the entire incident happen. He said the women were inside the bar drinking before they started to argue. The bartender asked them to leave because they were disturbing the other customers inside the bar.

After they left, they both tried to get back inside, but were stopped by employees, Moreno said.

The manager, Douglas Shane McBay, said he then saw Bosserman shove Espinoza down on the gravel parking lot, get on top of her and punch her in the face. Bosserman then walked to the car, and McBay went over to Espinoza to help her up, according to the report.

McBay helped Espinoza take a seat in tha Nissan’s passenger side. Bosserman was trying to start the car, but Espinoza grabbed the Keys, McBay told Moreno, according to the report. In response, Bosserman punched Espinoza again and slammed her head against the glass window, McBay told the deputy, the report states.

Moreno said that when he talked to Espinoza, she had cuts on her face, arms and hands that were “consistent with being battered.”

Bosserman would not talk to deputies about what happened, but told one that “nothing occurred and everyone on scene was lying,” Moreno said.

Moreno tried asking Espinoza what happened, but she was too intoxicated to answer, he said in the report.

“Every time I asked Espinoza about the incident she began crying and only gave me a nod acknowledging the questions,” he stated.

Neither Bosserman, who was released from county jail Tuesday afternoon, nor Espinoza could be reached for comment. The sheriff’s office’s policy in cases of law enforcement or firefighters being arrested is not to reveal where they live. Their home addresses were redacted from the arrest report.

Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Espinoza was taken to Mariners Hospital to be treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Kristen Livengood, spokeswoman for Monroe County Fire Rescue, said Bosserman was hired by the department on Sept. 16, 2018, and her annual salary is $64,008.

Chief James Callahan said Bosserman’s future with the department will be decided following an upcoming pre-determination hearing, which he said is standard practice.

“The hearing has been scheduled, and appropriate action will be taken after the meeting,” Callahan said in a statement.