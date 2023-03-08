Florida Keys man arrested after cops say he made threats about a judge

A Florida Keys man was booked into county jail Tuesday after deputies say he told a local attorney he planned to kill a judge.

Alexander Michael Sardinas, who lives in the Upper Keys area of Tavernier, remained in jail Tuesday night on a charge of threatening with death or serious bodily harm to a judge. The 40-year-old’s bond information was not immediately available.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Sardinas rode up to the attorney on his bicycle in a Tavernier business parking lot around 8:30 a.m.

Carrying a bottle of wine, he told her he recognized her from her working with 16th Circuit Court Judge Luis Garcia and that he “was going to kill that [expletive slur toward Hispanic people],” according to the report.

He also made a gun gesture with his hand, pointing it to his head, the attorney told deputies, according to the report.

The attorney told deputies Sardinas said that Garcia sent his father to prison for four years for stealing barbecue sandwiches and Gatorade, the report states.

The attorney reported the incident to the sheriff’s office. A deputy caught up to Sardinas about two miles away. According to the arrest report, Sardinas uttered, “without prompting” that Garcia “needs to read the Bible.”