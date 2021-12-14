Florida Keys man arrested after cops say he threatened to shoot at a tour helicopter

Florida Keys sheriff’s deputies arrested a Key Largo man on Monday after they said he admitted to posting threats on Facebook to shoot at a tour helicopter.

James Nicholas Smithey remained in Monroe County jail Monday night on a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

The sheriff’s office said he wrote on Facebook that he has taken shots at a tour helicopter more than once in the past and will keep doing it unless it stops flying over Boot Key — which is in the Middle Keys city of Marathon.

“The Sheriff’s Office treats every threat with 100 percent seriousness,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. “All threats, whether they are posted on social media or not, will not be tolerated in Monroe County and those who commit these crimes can expect to be arrested.”

The owner of Keys Helicopter in Marathon saw the post, which stated specifically, “I think I’ve discharged my weapon a couple of times at your helo. Don’t fly over Boot Key and I’ll stop shooting.”

The tour company called the sheriff’s office and other helicopter pilots after reading the post, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Investigators contacted Smithey and arrested him after he admitted to making the post, Linhardt added.