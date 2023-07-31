Florida Keys man locked up after beating up a woman carrying an infant, deputies say

A man landed behind bars over the weekend after he used his fists, feet and a toy to beat up a woman holding a baby in the Florida Keys, according to deputies.

Jeanty Falando Altenor, 33, faces charges of false imprisonment, battery and four counts of child abuse without bodily harm, Monroe County jail records show. The Key West resident on Monday afternoon remained in county jail on a $500,000 bond.

At around 7:30 a.m. July 26, deputies of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house on on Stock Island where a woman said Altenor spit on her, and hit her in the face with his fists, feet and a child’s scooter after accusing her of cheating, the agency said Sunday in a news release. The attack, she said, caused her to fall down while holding the infant.

She told deputies that three other infants were present, and that Alternor threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to law enforcement. The woman tried to leave their house but Jeanty grabbed her shirt from behind and pulled her back inside the residence, according to his arrest report.

“The victim had injuries to corroborate her version of events,” the sheriff’s office said.

Warrants were later obtained for Altenor’s arrest. He was detained in a residential area of Stock Island and booked into jail on Saturday morning.

Last year, county court records show Altenor was accused of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, but the State Attorney’s Office in Key West declined to file charges after the victim said she didn’t want to participate in the prosecution. According to the attorney’s office, no independent evidence or witnesses were available at the time to corroborate the alleged crime.

Altenor’s first formal court appearance is set for Aug. 8.