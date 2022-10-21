Florida Keys sheriff’s detective arrested for allegedly putting ‘wrestling’ hold on colleague

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its detectives Friday, after a fight with a colleague at one of the agency’s substations earlier this month.

Detective Sgt. Nicholis Joseph Whiteman, 38, was booked into county jail on a misdemeanor battery charge, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. He was released an hour later with notice to appear in court.

Whiteman, who could not be immediately reached for comment, is suspended without pay pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Whiteman put another detective “in a wrestling-type hold without his consent,” when they were both in the office on Plantation Key in the Upper Keys on Oct. 12, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The detective sustained minor injuries and is currently unable to return to work,” Linhardt said. The sheriff’s office did not name the 46-year-old detective.

“This matter will be fully investigated, and I will take appropriate action,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement.

Whiteman’s arrest came following an investigation by his department and the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office.

Whiteman has been a deputy serving the Upper Keys since October 2008. The sheriff’s office said his salary information was not immediately available.