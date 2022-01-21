A Florida Keys woman is accused of teaching children how to package drugs for sale

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say a Florida Keys woman who was arrested Friday afternoon on drug charges also taught children how to package narcotics for sale.

Stephanie Marie Smith, 30, was arrested along with Antwan Fuller, 32, at the mile marker 106 Key Largo oceanside townhome where they’re both listed as residents on their booking photos.

They were both booked on felony cocaine and marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and drug paraphernalia charges. Smith also faces charges of delinquency of a minor, permitting an unauthorized person to operate a motor vehicle and child abuse.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Unit say Smith not only instructed several kids on how to package drugs, she also supplied them with tobacco and narcotics, smoked marijuana in front of them and let them drive her car when they had no license.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said detectives serving a search warrant of the townhome found a small amount of cocaine, 2.5 ounces of marijuana, marijuana edibles and “multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia that included a digital scale, pipes, [marijuana] grinders and baggies commonly used to package narcotics for sale.”

As of Friday evening, both Smith and Fuller were in county jail. Fuller’s bond information was not immediately known. Smith was being held on a $90,000 bond.