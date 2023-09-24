Florida Keys woman bit corrections deputy in jail during DUI investigation, cops say

A 60-year-old Key West woman bit a corrections deputy while in jail during a DUI investigation, police say.

Deborah Bennett Odom was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and DUI, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.

Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, a deputy stopped a red Range Rover SUV near Mile Marker 82 after receiving reports of a reckless motorist and observing the vehicle swerving on U.S. 1.

“The driver, identified as Odom, appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol,” the sheriff’s office said. “She pulled away from deputies and attempted to unbuckle her seat belt while in the patrol vehicle.”

She then was taken to a Florida Keys jail where she bit and kicked a corrections deputy, the sheriff’s office said, adding that there were no life-threatening injuries reported.

Jail records show Odom’s bond was set at $10,000. It wasn’t immediately known if she had been released from jail.