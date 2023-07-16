Florida Keys woman threatened to drown infant during fight with boyfriend, police say

A Florida Keys woman is in Monroe County jail Sunday after deputies say she threatened to drown a nine-month-old baby the day before.

The sheriff’s office said the incident stemmed from a domestic argument 32-year-old Ashley Marcella Brooks got into with her boyfriend at a home on Adobe Casa Court Drive in Key Largo around 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say Brooks sent a text message to her boyfriend, who has not been named, saying she was going to drown the child.

The man found the baby “unattended and unharmed” inside a house while Brooks was swimming in a pool at a home next door, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a question asking who are the child’s parents.

Deputies arrested Brooks later in the day. She is being held in county jail on felony charges of child neglect and making written/electronic threats of bodily hard.

Brooks is scheduled to appear before a judge to answer for the charges on Aug. 1.