Florida killing: Suspect arrested in homicide of 14-year-old boy that police called 'a deliberate act'

A suspect has been arrested in the homicide of Ryan Rogers, a 14-year-old boy who left his Florida home for a bike ride on November 15 and never returned.

Rogers' killing has been a mystery for the past two weeks after police recovered his body from the side of a road in Palm Beach Gardens on November 16. Investigators ruled the manner of death a "homicide," calling it "a deliberate act," but have not released a cause of death yet.

"The cause of death is not being disclosed at this time," police said on November 20. "However, Rogers’ death was not the result of a traffic-related collision."

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has not released any information about the suspect.

Rogers left his home on his bike around 6:39 p.m. and his family filed a missing person report at 10:30 when he didn't return.

His remains were found a day later on Central Boulevard, between PGA Boulevard and Donald Ross Road near the I-95 overpass in Palm Beach Gardens.

"The fact that this happened in Palm Beach Gardens is astonishing to me," said family friend Mindy York. "Such a quiet, quaint town where we have zero crime."

Rogers' family could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is holding a press conference on Thursday morning.