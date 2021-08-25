Florida kite surfer killed: High winds slam man into a house

·1 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A kite surfer in Florida died Wednesday after a strong wind picked the man off the ground, carried him 400 feet and slammed him into the second floor of a house on Fort Lauderdale Beach, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the kite surfer hadn't even gotten into the water yet when a strong wind lifted him into the air and into the house. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a few hours later.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

In the sport, participants usually hook a large kite to a body harness, hold onto a bar and then put their feet into straps attached to a surfboard. They then use the kite to pull them through the water.

Kites usually come with a safety release system that can quickly disconnect the surfer if they lose control or catch a dangerous wind. It was not known if the victim's kite had such a system or whether he had tried to activate it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Did that airline passenger just light up? Here’s what happened on a smoky Spirit flight

    A Spirit Airlines passenger disobeyed a law that went into effect more than 30 years ago and lit up a cigarette on board.

  • He was walking in a Florida park — then came a gator. It’s still out there, police say

    A man crossed paths with an alligator at a Florida park Monday and ended up in the hospital.

  • Toddler Dies After Being Pulled From Water Under Fort Lauderdale Bridge

    A two-year-old boy died after being pulled from the water under a Fort Lauderdale bridge.

  • Florida Kite Surfer Killed After High Winds Slam Him Into House

    The unnamed victim was carried 400 feet in the air before hitting the second floor of a house on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

  • Could lack of liquid oxygen effect launches at Space Coast?

    Could lack of liquid oxygen effect launches at Space Coast?

  • Father of 4 Who Beat Cancer Dies Kitesurfing After Gust of Wind Slams Him into Side of Building

    "Fred Salter, tragically passed away yesterday doing what he loved most... he never took life for granted and lived each moment to its fullest," a GoFundMe page reads

  • Raiding mailboxes got him $700K in checks, feds say. Now Virginia man is prison bound

    The 39-year-old was also accused of making counterfeit stimulus checks.

  • Watch Baby Sea Turtles Spill Out From Their Nest in Florida

    Look at them go!

  • California fire crews struggle to stop blaze bearing down on Lake Tahoe

    A Northern California fire that gutted hundreds of homes advanced toward Lake Tahoe on Wednesday as thousands of firefighters tried to box in the flames and tourists who hoped to boat or swim were enveloped in a thick yellow haze of the nation's worst air.

  • Police: 2 children found dead inside home in SW Baltimore

    Police found two children dead inside of an apartment in southwest Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.

  • School board to pay ACLU's legal costs over bathroom lawsuit

    Gavin Grimm's suit against the Gloucester County School Board ended in June after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the board’s appeal to reinstate its bathroom policy. Josh Block, senior staff attorney with the ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project, said in a statement that “it should not have taken over six years of expensive litigation to get to this point.”

  • Mexico takes in fleeing Afghan journalists, including from N.Y. Times

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico received 124 media workers and their family members from Afghanistan, including New York Times journalists, the government said on Wednesday, as people flee after the Taliban militant group's takeover. They arrived at Mexico City's international airport early on Wednesday morning, where Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard waited to greet them. "Mexico has decided to support human rights applications for refuge, asylum and humanitarian visas for people in Afghanistan who have asked to have this humanitarian condition," Ebrard said.

  • A Short Walk on the Beach Can Improve Your Mental Health, Study Suggests

    As if you needed another excuse to get to the beach.

  • Vertex (VRTX) Inks New Deal for CRISPR Gene-Editing Rights

    Vertex (VRTX) collaboration with Arbor will support discovery & development of new treatment options for serious diseases using the latter's CRISPR technology.

  • SpaceX's president says liquid oxygen shortages are making it harder to launch rockets - and that people should email her if they have any spare

    SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell said the company would "make sure hospitals have the liquid oxygen they need" to treat COVID-19 patients.

  • No goodbye: All-girl Afghan robotics team flee home

    They all left Kabul, but ended up in completely different cities.Five members of an all-female Afghan robotics team arrived in Mexicothe other team members – fled to Doha, Qatar.All escaping an uncertain future at home in Afghanistan, any way they can after the collapse of the U.S.-backed government and takeover by the Taliban.[AFGHAN ROBOTICS TEAM MEMBER, AYDA HAYDARPOURA]"We left everything in Afghanistan. We had dreams, we left our families, we left our friends, we left all of our relatives without saying goodbye to them."The team – made up of girls and women as young as 14 –has been heralded for winning international awards for its robots.In March 2020, they started work on an open-source, low-cost ventilator as the coronavirus pandemic hit the war-torn nation. Once approved, the ventilator was supposed to be rolled out in Afghan hospitals.This is Somaya Faruqi, captain of the team, speaking in July 2020.[18-YEAR-OLD HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT AND CAPTAIN OF THE AFGHAN GIRLS ROBOTICS TEAM, SOMAYA FARUQI]"As you know, the coronavirus has become a global crisis today, and people around the world are looking for ways to eradicate it. Most patients with coronavirus die because they cannot breathe. That's why we decided to build a ventilator in Afghanistan because the number of these machines is low in Afghanistan and other countries. We hope that by building this machine, we will be able to use it in hospitals."In 2017 the team competed in an academic robotics competition in the U.S.even though they had initially been denied visas. At the time members of the team said they saw the competition as a chance to help improve conditions in Afghanistanwhere women and girls often face significant limitations in public and private life.The Taliban - which previously barred girls from schools and women from working when they ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s -has promised to prioritize women's rights and girls' education.The Islamic militant group seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August as the U.S. and its allies withdrew troops from the country. Western nations are now racing to complete the evacuation of all foreigners and vulnerable Afghansbefore the expiry of an August 31 deadline agreed with the Taliban.Mexico has pledged to aid Afghan women and girls and says it’s begun processing the first refugee applications of Afghan citizens,especially women and girls who have requested it. "We give you the warmest welcome to Mexico" were the words of Mexico’s Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado as she greeted the robotics team members at Mexico City's international airport on August 24th.

  • Tropical Storm Ida forms with 40 mph winds

    Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday evening in the Caribbean and is expected to rapidly strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Biden risks ugliest Afghanistan exit if he blows past August 31

    With the Afghan government and military no longer able to provide cover, President Biden risks the ugliest of exits from Kabul if he blows past his promise to leave Aug. 31.Why it matters: The Taliban now controls the area around Kabul's airport. As the U.S. removes its final 5,800 troops — and shrinks the security perimeter they've been providing — the surest way to ensure the last soldiers and diplomats get out safely is through the grace of a grisly enemy.Stay on top of the latest market tren

  • Greenland's extraordinary rainfall and melt event could foreshadow faster ice melt

    A recent satellite image of the southwestern portion of the Greenland Ice Sheet shows the existence of cerulean blue pockmarks — phenomena that provide scientists with a worrying message about sea-level rise and the risk of massively consequential changes in ocean behavior.Why it matters: The melt ponds, rivers and moulins, cracks in the ice where surface water can plummet to where the ice sheet meets bedrock, are a symptom of a summer season that has brought large spikes in melt extent. Stay on

  • The U.S. Embassy Just Issued a Travel Warning for El Salvador Beaches — Here's Why

    Here's what to know about the U.S. Embassy's warning for swimming at the country's beaches.