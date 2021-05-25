The new Florida law that fines tech platforms for removing politicians has a huge loophole for companies that own theme parks in the state

The new Florida law that fines tech platforms for removing politicians has a huge loophole for companies that own theme parks in the state
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dominick Reuter
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
congress ron desantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Bill Clark/Getty Images

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law targeting big social-media companies.

  • Private citizens will be able to sue tech platforms for up to $100,000 if they've been treated unfairly.

  • The rules protecting free speech do not apply to companies that own theme parks in the state.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A specific exemption included in a new law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to draw fire from critics including the Internet Association, an industry group representing 40 of the world's leading internet companies.

The legislation, SB 7072, was signed by DeSantis on Monday and bills itself as a way to hold tech companies accountable and protect individuals' ability to post, share, and access content on social media.

The law forces social-media companies to host all candidates for political office in the state, regardless of what they say, or face fines of up to $250,000 per day. In addition, private Florida citizens who feel they have been unfairly treated by the big tech companies will be able to sue the platforms for up to $100,000.

"Many in our state have experienced censorship and other tyrannical behavior firsthand in Cuba and Venezuela," DeSantis said in a statement. "If Big Tech censors enforce rules inconsistently, to discriminate in favor of the dominant Silicon Valley ideology, they will now be held accountable."

But there's a massive loophole written into the law that exempts companies that own theme parks in the state.

"Social media," as defined by the bill, "does not include any information service, system, Internet search engine, or access software provider operated by a company that owns and operates a theme park or entertainment complex."

In other words, the new law won't apply to Disney, which operates Disney World in Florida, and Comcast, which operates Universal Studios. And other companies like Facebook and Twitter could avoid liability simply by opening - or simply buying - an amusement park in Florida.

Indeed, one Democratic lawmaker asked that very question in the debate over the bill back in April.

"If Facebook buys a theme park, does that prevent us from being able to regulate what happens on Facebook?" asked Rep. Andrew Learned, according to NBC Miami.

"If they bought a theme park and named it Zuckerland and he met the definition of a theme park under Florida statute, then yes," Republican Rep. Blaise Ingoglia replied.

According to the statute, Zuckerland would need to have at least "25 contiguous acres" and serve at least 1 million visitors per year to be legally allowed to ignore the content rules on Facebook.

The bill also requires social-media companies to inform users of what types of content are allowed on their platforms - like the terms of service and acceptable use policies that users already must agree to in order to access their accounts.

Companies would be further required to give notice when changing their policies, like those emails users already get that say "We're updating our policies."

If a news story is clearly untrue, but just so happens to come from a news outlet, social platforms would be prohibited from taking steps to make sure the fake news doesn't go viral, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"We the people are standing up to tech totalitarianism with the signing of Florida's Big Tech Bill," DeSantis said on Twitter.

Another law in Texas, Senate Bill 12, echoes much of the language from the Florida legislation, calling for "protection from censorship or discriminatory enforcement of content regulations."

Some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have claimed that platforms like Facebook and Twitter censor right-wing voices, but research shows conservative content dominates online platforms.

Florida's SB 7072 is "more about politics than prevention, as the bill arbitrarily exempts major mass media corporations as long as they are also in the theme park business," said the Internet Association's senior vice president of state government affairs, Robert Callahan, in a statement on Monday.

In addition, both the Florida and Texas rules apply only to platforms with more than 100 million users. Parler, a favorite app of conservatives, has just a fraction of that, and a Texas lawmaker's proposal to have the law apply to platforms with 25 million users was defeated.

"This type of legislation would make children and other vulnerable communities less safe by making it harder for us to remove content like pornography, hate speech, bullying, self-harm images and sexualized photos of minors," said Facebook's Global Head of Safety Antigone Davis, in a statement to the Austin Business Journal.

Florida's measure goes into effect on July 1, 2021.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Indictment against former Trump advisor Bannon is dismissed

    An indictment against Steve Bannon was dismissed Tuesday over the objection of prosecutors who said it should stand despite ex-President Donald Trump's decision to pardon his former chief strategist. The dismissal came in a written ruling by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who called it the “proper course.” The Manhattan jurist said it was not the practice of the region's federal courts to remove a defendant from a case’s docket without resolving the indictment.

  • Democrats and Republicans agree that high turnout hurts the GOP. But what if they're wrong?

    There’s little evidence that when more people vote it helps Democrats more than Republicans, according to two academics who have studied the impact of turnout on election outcomes.

  • Gun-waving charges against Senate candidate's wife amended

    A special prosecutor said Tuesday he has amended the charges against a St. Louis woman who waved a gun at racial injustice protesters last summer, and he'll decide soon if he'll amend charges against her husband. Mark and Patricia McCloskey were indicted by a grand jury in October on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. Special Prosecutor Richard Callahan said in a statement that he filed a new indictment on Monday that would give jurors the alternative of convicting Patricia McCloskey of misdemeanor harassment instead of the weapons charge.

  • A former Secret Service agent who protected the Obamas says she was told she didn't deserve the job during training because she's a woman

    Evy Poumpouras is a former Secret Service agent and polygraph examiner, journalist, and author of the 2020 memoir, "Becoming Bulletproof."

  • Sidney Powell says Dominion's $1.3 billion lawsuit unfairly singles her out from everyone who pushed election falsehoods

    Dominion sent legal threats to more than 150 people who pushed election conspiracy theories, and the company has said it's planning more lawsuits.

  • McConnell, the minority leader with 'veto' power

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is betting the filibuster, and therefore his power over Biden's agenda, is here to stay.

  • A new court filing inadvertently revealed that federal prosecutors have 'historical and prospective cell site information' related to Rudy Giuliani

    In an improperly redacted letter to a judge, Lev Parnas' lawyer said the feds seized multiple accounts and devices connected to the Giuliani probe.

  • WATCH: Sen. Ted Cruz tells Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal to change his iPhone password after he enters it in on live TV

    "I would note you put out on CSPAN the code on your iPhone, so you might want to change that now," Cruz told Blumenthal.

  • Maricopa County's GOP recorder: There's 'no legitimate reason' for audit

    Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Monday said he had no choice but to get vocal about his opposition to the audit of the 2.1 million ballots cast in his county during the November presidential election. Arizona's GOP-led state Senate used subpoenas to get the ballots, voting machines, and personal information on voters, and hired a Florida-based cybersecurity firm called the Cyber Ninjas to run the audit. There is no "legitimate reason that would have prompted this audit," Richer, a Republican, told ABC News Live's The Breakdown. "It's happening, not because the evidence merits it. All the tests came back clean. The parties themselves oversaw the hand count auditing of 47,000 plus votes." Cyber Ninjas has no experience with elections, and its CEO tweeted in support of former President Donald Trump's false claim that he really won Arizona, not President Biden. Richer said it was "frustrating" that "some professional, legitimate companies did make bids to the Arizona Senate to do this work and we would have welcomed that." The audit will cost taxpayers millions, as Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the chain of custody was broken with the voting machines, and since elections officials don't know what Cyber Ninjas may have done to the machines, they can't be used in future elections. Richer told The Breakdown he planned on remaining silent during the audit, but when an anonymous Twitter account falsely accused Maricopa County of deleting voter files — a claim that Trump was quick to amplify — it "crossed the line. I wanted to stay out of this, but when the good workers of Maricopa County — who are my friends, my teammates, my staff — are accused of unlawfully destroying evidence under my watch, then I had to say something." Maricopa County, he added, is now determining whether it can pursue charges of defamation. More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • Exclusive-Biden looks abroad for electric vehicle metals, in blow to U.S. miners

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries to supply the bulk of the metals needed to build electric vehicles and focus on processing them domestically into battery parts, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists, two administration officials with direct knowledge told Reuters. The plans will be a blow to U.S. miners who had hoped Biden would rely primarily on domestically sourced metals, as his campaign had signalled last autumn, to help fulfill his ambitions for a less carbon-intensive economy. Rather than focus on permitting more U.S. mines, Biden's team is more focused on creating jobs that process minerals domestically into electric vehicle (EV) battery parts, according to the people.

  • Woman says off-duty Texas officer shot her when she confronted him in driving dispute

    The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer accused of shooting a driver.

  • Florida governor signs bill to ban Big Tech 'deplatforming'

    The Florida measure will fine companies that violate the rules up to $250,000 per day.

  • Former US Sen. John Warner of Virginia dies at 94

    Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a former Navy secretary who was once married to Elizabeth Taylor, has died at 94, his longtime chief of staff said Wednesday. Susan A. Magill said Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Va., with his wife and daughter at his side. Warner, a Republican, was elected to the Senate in 1978 and served five terms.

  • Peru's president condemns 'terrorist' massacre

    Peru's interim president on Tuesday condemned the deadly weekend massacre of more than a dozen Peruvians, saying there would be "no impunity" for those responsible.Peru's justice minister has blamed the massacre on rebels associated with the Shining Path, a militant group responsible for one of Latin America's deadliest conflicts.President Francisco Sagasti on Tuesday mourned the victims of what he called a "national tragedy," but he warned Peruvians not to let it sway the upcoming election on June 6, after pamphlets encouraging people not to vote were found at the site of the massacre."We have seen a cowardly terrorist group kill 16 people. Yesterday we had confirmation of 14 (deaths), but today we found another two who died as a result of this attack. Some of the dead are boys and girls, a one-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and two adolescents. There will be no impunity."Peru in the 1980s and 1990s endured a long-running conflict between the leftist Shining Path and government forces.It led to the killing of nearly 70,000 people, according to official figures.The Shining Path has largely retreated in recent years, but still has ties to drug traffickers and remains active in parts of the Peruvian jungle.The weekend massacre took place in that region, where 75% of the country's cocaine is produced.The attack comes two weeks before Peruvians are set to elect a new president, pitting socialist candidate Pedro Castillo against conservative Keiko Fujimori.Fujimori supporters have sought to link Castillo to Shining Path sympathizers, but Castillo has denied those allegations and called for a thorough investigation of the killings.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Elderly and ‘severely arthritic’ alligator somehow manages three-day escape from zoo

    Rex the alligator has lived at the zoo for 35 years

  • The other problem with Marjorie Taylor Greene's Nazi analogy

    The decision of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to retain a mask mandate for representatives who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 is just like the Holocaust, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claimed in a television appearance Friday. "We can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said, "and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about." It's not, and Greene has been widely upbraided for her remarks, including by several fellow Republicans. Many of these condemnations rightly focused on how Greene's words trivialize unthinkable suffering: "Comparing wearing masks to the abuse of the Holocaust is a not-so-subtle diminution of the horrors experienced by millions," said former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) in a representative critique. That's certainly true, but there's another problem with the Nazi analogy, too: Once you analogize your enemy to Adolf Hitler, you have all but invited violence. "There's nowhere to go from Hitler," observes journalist Matt Taibbi in Hate Inc., his book on political media. "It's a rhetorical dead end. Argument is over at that point. If you go there, you're now absolving your audiences of all moral restraint, because who wouldn't kill Hitler?" As Taibbi's brief accounting of recent use of this metaphor reiterates, Greene is far from alone in her indefensible jump to the Hitler comparison. In his days as a Fox News pundit in the early 2000s, Glenn Beck was particularly bad about this. Turning his fire leftward, Taibbi argues that, a decade later, the center-left media's "conventional wisdom was that [former President Donald] Trump was Hitler" and all his voters were "racist, white nationalist traitor-Nazis." From either side, the Nazi analogy is a "sweeping, debate-ending dictum," Taibbi concludes, and in "the fight against Hitler, everything is permitted." I suppose one might fairly analogize a present-day genocide to the Holocaust, but in that case, an analogy hardly seems necessary. In domestic politics, however, the Nazi metaphor should be used with extreme parsimony, if at all. That's particularly true in a time like ours, when our norms against political violence are already under strain. More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources