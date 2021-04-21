New Florida law makes tearing down statues punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It also lessens liability for ramming protesters with a car.

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
New legislation signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) earlier this week increases criminal penalties for crimes committed during protests. DeSantis called it "the strongest anti-looting, anti-rioting, pro-law-enforcement piece of legislation in the country," MSNBC reports, and it may be part of a trend in Republican-led states, The New York Times writes.

One of the most notable aspects of the law is that tearing down monuments, including Confederate ones, is now a second-degree felony offense, meaning anyone who is charged with doing so would face a maximum of 15 years in prison, the Times reports.

On the other hand, the legislation provides some extra protection for people who injure protesters by ramming into them with their car. If protesters block a road, MSNBC notes, Florida drivers who plow their vehicle into them can claim self-defense, giving them civil (as opposed to criminal) liability protection. That "all but [invites] people to commit vehicular homicide," Paul Waldman argued in The Washington Post. Read more about Florida's anti-protest law at MSNBC, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed an “anti-riot” bill into law, increasing law enforcement’s authority to shut down civil unrest. “If you look at the breadth of this particular piece of legislation, it is the strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country,” DeSantis said at a press conference. “There’s just nothing even close.” The new law gives civil legal immunity to individuals who drive through protesters blocking a road and also makes blocking a highway a felony offense, according to the Orlando Sentinel. It also creates a sweeping category for misdemeanor arrests during protests. Anyone charged under that provision will be denied bail until their first court appearance in an effort to keep people from rejoining ongoing protests, the governor said. Advocates say the law will protect law enforcement and private property against rioters, though opponents have argued that the bill, which passed mostly along party lines, will infringe upon the First Amendment right to protest. Opponents argue that the new legislation will make it easier for law enforcement to charge people involved in a protest who had not even engaged in violent activity. Democratic state Senator Shevrin Jones said that the law “undermines every Floridian’s constitutional rights, and it is disgusting that the GOP would rather empower vigilantes and silence voices than listen to the majority of Floridians who oppose this dangerous bill.” “The governor’s spectacle is a distraction that will only further disenfranchise Black and brown communities,” she added. The law also safeguards Confederate monuments and other memorials, statues and historic property. “We also saw around the country people toppling monuments of people like George Washington,” DeSantis said. “This bill protects all monuments in Florida. You have no right to go in and take down monuments, we’re not going to let the mob win the day with that.” The signing comes as a jury is expected to reach a verdict this week in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd during his arrest last year. DeSantis suggested that Chauvin might be acquitted and that the state was “prepared” for any unrest that may follow, though the Sunshine State had been largely spared from last summer’s violent rioting in the wake of Floyd’s death. “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” DeSantis said. “But I can tell you that case was bungled by the attorney general there in Minnesota. They didn’t handle it properly. And so there may be people disappointed.” Of the protests that did occur in Florida, most citations and charges against protesters last year were dropped, dismissed or not filed, according to The Guardian. Eighty of about 100 arrests on charges of disorderly conduct in Orlando during the first week of protests last year were ultimately dropped.

    Corporate America is finding it can get messy when it steps into politics.Why it matters: Urged on by shareholders, employees and its own company creeds, Big Business is taking increasing stands on controversial political issues during recent months — and now it's beginning to see the fallout. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCompanies are being criticized by the left, their employees and customers if they don't step up, the right for cutting off insurrectionists and being "too woke," and the left again if they withhold opinions on even more political flashpoints.Republicans also find themselves in a mess of their own making.While they chastise and threaten the companies that have cut off political donations after the Jan. 6 Capitol assault, they're leading the charge against the Democrats' efforts to hike the corporate tax rate to pay for President Biden's $2.2 trillion infrastructure package.The bottom line: Controversy is "a cost of doing business" these days, according to Doug Pinkham, the president of the Public Affairs Council."You have to assume that you're going to get embroiled in a controversy just by staying involved in the issue," Pinkham told Axios. "And then it becomes a discussion about, you know, if we don't get involved in this issue, will we be embroiled in a very different controversy?"The American Conservative Union criticized Delta Air Lines for its competing statements on the Georgia voting law.Driving the news: The tensions between Washington and Corporate America hit a boiling point this month as backlash over Georgia's imposition of voting restrictions intensified. Major League Baseball decided it would no longer host the All-Star Game in Atlanta, while Georgia-based Delta and Coca-Cola called the law unacceptable and at odds with their company values.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) threatened “serious consequences” and warned companies "to stay out of politics." He later backed off those remarks but made clear he didn't think they were fairly representing political reality.High-profile Senate candidate and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance then publicly suggested raising taxes on such "woke" companies.Yes, but: Republican fury with Corporate America is not translating, so far, into a meaningful change in the standard Republican position on a major issue of the day: tax policy.Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Axios on Tuesday he doesn’t think his frustration with many of these corporations will prevent him from opposing tax hikes. The interview followed his "open letter" to "Woke Corporate America" on Monday, which warned of a "day of reckoning."Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who told Biden on Monday he’s opposed to increasing the corporate tax hikes, separately told Axios: “We have a long history as a party, and as individuals, in working with various enterprises in our respective states, and I think they know where we stand."Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said: "I wouldn't expect that they would suddenly change their view about what's best for the country because of disagreements on unrelated issues."What's next: Republicans largely see the corporate tax rate as a tax on others — investors, pensioners and customers. But there are a ton of other ways they can get even with companies that have taken them to task.Airlines rely on the government for tax treatment, route approval and infrastructure near their facilities. Manufacturers for trade policy. Shippers for tariff treatment. Revenge can come in many forms, deep inside legislation."The level of political sophistication for Fortune 500 companies is going to have to increase exponentially here and quickly," said a GOP consultant who advises large firms in D.C."The business community writ large is probably two to four years from being in the same position as the tech industry," the consultant added, referring to recent bipartisan backlash against Silicon Valley. "The Rob Portmans are retiring. You're going to have more Josh Hawleys."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    Weddings are often said to be one of the most stressful events in life, but one Taiwanese couple recently decided to go through the process four times in a few weeks in a sneaky bid to extend their time off work for a honeymoon. The bizarre story sparked heated online debate in Taiwan after the husband – an unnamed bank employee – exploited a legal loophole that obliges local companies to grant eight days paid leave to newlyweds. Over a period of 37 days, he and his wife got married four times - and divorced three - claiming the full period of time off for each wedding. Their creative, albeit not very romantic, attempt to maximise their honeymoon was confirmed by Taipei’s Labour Department on Wednesday after the tale went viral on social media. The man’s employer noticed his ploy and said it was only willing to offer eight days off, claiming the man had "abused" the law. But in an unexpected twist, the bank was initially fined £480 by the Taipei city labour department for violating leave regulations. That was because as far as the law goes, there is currently no restriction on how often an employee can apply for marriage leave. After the case became public, an online backlash ensued against the bank employee for taking advantage of the loophole and against the labour department for fining the bank. In a Facebook post earlier this month, Vivian Huang, deputy mayor of Taipei, said she was “speechless” about both the ruse and the ruling. “In this case, it is obvious that the employee deliberately used marriage leave to profit from it. This obviously violates the principle of good faith,” she wrote, adding that the “dinosaur” judgement would hurt people’s trust in the system to show the right level of flexibility.

    Former President George Bush said in an interview with the "Today" show that he avoided Twitter, Facebook, and "any of that stuff."

    Many sites are no longer requiring appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida. And as more people get vaccinated, Florida’s rules on where you can get your second shot are beginning to loosen up.

    New York in the mid-1970s was the crucible of two emerging music scenes. Nightclubs such as The Loft, The Gallery and – from 1977 – Studio 54 were playing disco music, while CBGB was home to the nascent raw punk sound of Patti Smith and Television. There was little room for anything else between these two musical pillars, let alone a 24-stone singer from Texas with a voice that could fell trees. And yet, in a theatre in Lower Manhattan, Meat Loaf was forging a creative collaboration that would lead to Bat Out of Hell, an album of operatic rock anthems that – against the grain of everything else going on – would become one of the most popular records of all time. Recorded with $35,000 of borrowed money, turned down by dozens of record companies, panned on release and initially slow to sell, Bat Out of Hell has gone on to sell 50 million copies and even spawned a West End musical. With composer Jim Steinman, who has passed away aged 73, Meat Loaf created one of music’s most successful, if troubled, partnerships. So, just how did this pair of misfits turn the album charts of the late Seventies on their heads? And what is it about the album's songs that have endured through the decades? It was all Peter Pan’s fault. Steinman and Loaf had met in 1973 when the singer took a role in the composer’s off-Broadway show in New York called More Than You Deserve. When the show finished, Loaf – whose presence was as imposing as his voice – gained cult status and a brief record deal with Motown thanks to his role as Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Steinman, meanwhile, wrote music for a show called Kid Champion starring Christopher Walken. Four years later, when Steinman and Loaf were touring together in the National Lampoon Road Show, they started to workshop a futuristic musical about Peter Pan called Neverland. The songs were escapist, operatic fantasies. Three stood out. One was called Bat Out of Hell. After lawyers for JM Barrie’s estate in London showed no interest in granting rights to this strange project, David Sonenberg, who was Steinman’s lawyer, suggested the duo ditch the Peter Pan theme and write an album expanding on the songs. He would represent them and get a record deal. They wrote the songs, started to tour them in the tri-state area around New York and invited record execs to attend. Things didn’t go well.

    A body-positivity scene from the 2003 comedy "School of Rock," featuring Jack Black and Maryam Hassan, has been hailed as "revolutionary" on Twitter.

    George Bissell discusses Corbin Burnes’ historic early-season performance, Juan Soto’s shoulder injury and more in Wednesday’s Daily Dose. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

    When Issa Rae created "Awkward Black Girl" in 2011, she never imagined her YouTube series would evolve and become one of the biggest TV shows of the decade.

    Students all over Minnesota said they walked out to speak up for racial injustice.

    Donald Trump told Fox News that his close relationships with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un were a "good thing."

    President Joe Biden told Republicans to come back to him with a proposal by mid-May, Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.) said.

    Hasbro has essentially been running the table on big-screen adaptations of toys for the last 15 years or so, but its competitors over at Mattel have been quietly putting some plans together lately. There’s the new Barbie movie that has been in the works for years, with Margot Robbie now attached to star and Greta Gerwig(!) and Noah Baumbach(!) set to write the screenplay (we’re still not convinced that any of that is true), and in February we heard about Lil Yachty starring in an “action heist comedy” based on UNO (which also doesn’t make a lot of sense but we’re willing to roll with it). Now, Mattel seems to have landed on a much more straightforward movie pitch, with Variety reporting Vin Diesel is going to star in a live-action movie for Mattel and Universal based on Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots—the classic game about hammering on a little button until you either knock your opponent’s head off or break the game and then start to cry.

    Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee took aim at former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams on Tuesday during a hearing on voting rights.

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which annually conducts the Golden Globe Awards, has long faced backlash over concerns of diversity and inclusion.

    The vice-chair's departure had reportedly long been in the works but was revealed in the wake of the collapse of the proposed European Super League.

    Police said the scammers called the woman pretending to be Chinese officials who claimed she needed to transfer money to them for an investigation.

    Demonstrators forced out of the way amid screams of ‘oh my god’

    Sacramento community organizers came together Tuesday evening to rally the public in response to the guilty verdict coming out of the Derek Chauvin trial. Watch the video above for the full story.

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.