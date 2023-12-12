New Florida law pushes some small town officials to resign

Belleair Town Commissioner Thomas Nessler always envisioned serving more than one term in his role representing a community of 4,300 residents.

His grandfather was a U.S. representative in Illinois, but Nessler, a 35-year-old civil trial attorney, said his goal wasn’t higher office. During his first three-year term in Belleair, he’s taken pride in the impact of local government, like how the commission recently approved sidewalks and streetlights for a neglected road.

But on Dec. 30, Nessler will resign due to a new state law requiring elected officials of towns and cities to file the more extensive financial disclosure forms already submitted by higher office holders like county commissioners, state lawmakers and the governor. He’s not alone.

At least eight elected officials in the Pinellas County municipalities of Belleair, Belleair Beach, Belleair Bluffs, Indian Rocks Beach and Seminole have left office or will resign by the time the law takes effect on Jan. 1 to avoid filing the form. They are among several officials across the state leaving for the same reason.

“For a job where the civic duty is great but that’s kind of thankless and not my full-time job, it was an intrusive ask,” said Nessler, who receives a small stipend from the town.

In the Pasco County city of San Antonio, two of the five city commissioners resigned this fall over the disclosure requirement and were replaced through appointments, according to Julia Fresne, assistant to the City Clerk. The city of roughly 1,400 residents pays its commissioners $50 a month.

Elected officials in cities used to file at least a Form 1 financial disclosure that lists assets and liabilities over $10,000, sources of income and property holdings, but did not specify dollar amounts.

The new law requires them to fill out a Form 6 to disclose net worth and the dollar amount of assets, liabilities and income over $1,000. In some cases, officials who own more than 5% of a business must name clients and customers that make up more than 10% of the venture’s income.

The Florida League of Cities opposed the change, warning earlier this year that more extensive disclosures could deter qualified candidates from seeking municipal office, especially in Florida’s smaller cities and towns where elected officials serve for little or no pay. A league spokesperson could not estimate how many officials statewide have resigned over the measure.

According to local news reports, elected officials have resigned in Dunnellon, Windermere, Longboat Key and South Florida municipalities, citing the new disclosure requirement. The codes of some larger cities, like Tampa and St. Petersburg, already required the Form 6 prior to the law change.

State Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, who sponsored the legislation, said the measure is a matter of transparency for officials with spending authority over taxpayer dollars. He said it takes 82 votes in the Legislature, a simple majority in the House and Senate, to spend public funds. In some city governments, a majority vote can mean three people deciding how to spend millions of public dollars.

“Taxpayers deserve transparency,” Brodeur said. “If a simple disclosure that hundreds of other elected officials already do makes someone quit, then voters should be glad.”

Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver, who will resign at the end of this month over the measure, called it “legislative overreach on steroids.” It’s another example of state lawmakers taking autonomy away from cities, he said.

Olliver was elected to the City Council in 2019, four years after retiring as provost of St. Petersburg College’s Seminole campus. He saw local government as a way to give back. The office pays $9,223.

While deciding whether to resign in the middle of his second three-year term, Olliver said he called the state Commission on Ethics for clarification on the disclosure form, like how to value his coin collection and several timeshares.

He said he couldn’t get a clear answer and called the measure “overreach and punitive,” considering the risk of filling out the form incorrectly.

“We are subject to open meetings law, public records law; nothing we do isn’t totally visible to the public already,” Olliver said. “The Legislature doesn’t have those same requirements, and it’s just a little rich for them to impose another requirement on local officials.”

Tom Trask, whose law firm, Trask Daigneault LLP, represents 13 Pinellas municipalities as city attorney, said he expects “a huge impact” on communities in the long term. For the vacancies caused by the recent resignations, cities will attempt to appoint candidates to complete unexpired terms until the next elections, but it could be challenging.

“Not only are small towns and cities dealing with resignations of commissioners currently holding office, they are also dealing with the possibility that no one will apply for the vacancies or run for office in the upcoming election cycle because of the Form 6 requirement,” Trask said.

Across the state, resignations have occurred primarily in smaller communities. Trask said that could be because the cost of having to hire an accountant to fill out the disclosure form is a deterrent to commissioners who get paid little or nothing for their service.