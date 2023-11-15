‘In Florida, the law is real’: Video shows sovereign citizens learn they need a driver’s license

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two “sovereign citizens” were arrested Saturday following a traffic stop in Volusia County, authorities said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a blue pickup truck bearing a sovereign citizen tag.

Sovereign citizens believe that courts have no jurisdiction over people and that the use of procedures and loopholes can make one immune from government laws and regulations.

However, that was not the result for the driver, Detry Wogerman, 58, and 43-year-old Laralynne Nabozny, who confronted deputies during the stop,

“Attention sovereign citizens: In Florida, the law is real, and deputies really will enforce it,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post accompanying the body camera footage that shows the initial stop.

In the video, a deputy and his partner are seen pulling over Wogerman’s truck and asking for his license. Nabony was on the phone with Wogerman when they asked him to identify himself. She can be heard telling him not to give police any information.

“No, he doesn’t get to see any paperwork,” she told deputies over the phone. “Sir, he’s identifying as a national of the neutral power state. As you know, that removes him from your jurisdiction.”

“It doesn’t matter who he identifies as; he’s operating a motor vehicle in the state of Florida, ma’am,” the deputy replied.

“You mean I need to have a driver’s license?” Wogerman asked.

After going back and forth with Wogerman and Nabozny, the deputies were finally able to remove him from the vehicle. Then Nabozny showed up and gave them Wogerman’s drivers license, but refused to open her door, so they broke her window.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wogerman was arrested for driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license (habitual), and resisting an officer without violence.

Nabozny was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

