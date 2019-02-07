Florida lawmaker wants to give state power to punish deadly cosmetic surgery clinics

With deaths mounting in Florida's cosmetic surgery centers, a top state lawmaker has proposed legislation that would allow the state to punish clinics for the first time and ban troubled doctors from working in the facilities.

State regulators could impose fines and shut down clinics that have operated for decades with virtually no regulatory oversight while patients were left with critical injuries.

The bill filed on Tuesday comes just days after an investigation by USA TODAY and the Naples Daily News showed eight women died after procedures in the same Miami area plastic surgery business where doctors with little specialized training were performing up to eight surgeries a day in what patient advocates called a factory assembly line.

Despite the deaths and injuries -- including two women hospitalized after their intestines were perforated -- the state allowed the facilities to keep operating.

More: This business helped transform Miami into a national plastic surgery destination. Eight women died.

“It’s a national problem because you’ve got people from all over the country (coming to Florida) under the assumption that they will be safe,” said Republican Sen. Anitere Flores of Miami, the chamber's deputy majority leader, who is sponsoring the bill.

Flores, whose district includes the plastic surgery business investigated by USA TODAY, said the fatal surgeries represent “heartbreaking cases of people with young families and the last thing they expected was to come here and die.”

The investigation found the business now known as Jolie Plastic Surgery is among more than a dozen high-volume clinics in Florida owned by investors and driven by discount prices and social media advertising that draw thousands of women each year from across the country.

More: Young mothers, blue-collar clerks, all promised life-changing plastic surgeries - and died.

Until now, the state health department says it has never been able to close the facilities when patients die or are injured, but the proposal would give the state the power to now revoke the clinic’s registration.

The bill would also require that only doctors could own the facilities, and that if a clinic is shut down, the physician who owns the center would not be able to run another for at least five years.

The legislation comes as patients flock to Miami-area facilities for one of the fastest-growing – and most dangerous – procedure in plastic surgery: the Brazilian butt lift.

Popularized in Miami, the butt lifts have resulted in numerous deaths in the past five years in Florida, including some of the fatalities examined by USA TODAY.

Four of the women undergoing the procedure died after their doctors mistakenly injected body fat deep into their muscles and tore veins, creating deadly embolisms that killed them in minutes, records and interviews show.

“Some of these procedures didn’t exist even a few years ago, and people are dying from it,” Flores said.

Her bill proposes banning doctors from owning clinics or even working in the facilities if the doctor was disciplined by the medical board in the prior five years.

In addition to revoking licenses, the proposal would allow the state to suspend a clinic from operating for up to two years and impose fines of up to $10,000 if a doctor is caught running an unregistered clinic.

This cosmetic surgery facility in suburban Miami has undergone name changes over the years, but one person has been at the center: Dr. Ismael Labrador. Tucked away in a strip mall between a barber shop and a discount shoe store, the facility carries out popular but risky procedures that have resulted in numerous deaths and injuries since 2013. More

Christopher Nuland, a longtime Florida health care lawyer who represents the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons, said similar bills have been shot down in the past, including one last year in the House pushed by a former lawmaker who is a doctor. But Nuland said the national publicity brought about by the USA TODAY investigation has raised the issue to a new level.

“This has gotten the attention of the (lawmakers),” he said. “Right now, the (clinics) are not under any direct regulation. People can either clean up their act, or get out.”