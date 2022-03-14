Florida lawmakers approve $112 billion budget, largest in state history

Florida lawmakers on Monday approved a sprawling $112.1 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year — the largest in state history — that includes a huge investment to increase the pay of state workers and contractors.

Bipartisan approval of the spending plan marked the end of the annual legislative session, one that featured heated, partisan and cultural clashes over policy and a once-a-decade redrawing of lines for congressional and state legislative districts.

The budget cleared the Senate on a unanimous vote, shortly after the House passed it on a 105 to 3 vote. Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini of Howey and the Hills, Democratic Rep. Michael Grieco of Miami Beach, and Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph, of North Miami Beach, voted against the budget in the House. Six senators did not vote on the budget.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will have final say over how much the state spends on the 2022-23 fiscal year. While he has not shied away from vetoing budget items in recent years, the budget is packed with nearly all of his priorities, so many of the big-ticket items are likely to remain intact.

For instance, lawmakers included $200 million in federal relief dollars to supplement a month-long cut to the state’s gas tax in October; $12 million to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state; $10 million to reactivate the Florida State Guard with a force of up to 400 volunteers, and $50 million for a job growth grant fund.

The budget also included 5.38% pay raises for all state workers and a commitment that no state workers will make less than $15 an hour. Prosecutors and public defenders will see additional raises, between $5,000 and $10,000. And correctional officers will earn a minimum of $20 per hour.

A $50 million spending item for a new appellate court district based in the hometown of the Senate’s powerful appropriations chairperson is also part of the budget. The move would allow DeSantis to appoint seven new judges.

The threats to withhold $200 million from 12 school districts — including Miami-Dade, Broward and Hillsborough — that imposed strict mask mandates last fall took another form in the budget.

While the Legislature has officially adjourned, the leader of the Senate Democratic caucus on Monday suggested that lawmakers could be called back to Tallahassee for a special session over issues lawmakers didn’t address, including affordable workforce housing and rising property insurance rates.

“Clearly we’re going to be back,” said Democratic Sen. Lauren Book of Plantation.

Tampa Bay Times reporter Lawrence Mower contributed to this report.