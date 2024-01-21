Florida lawmakers back bill involving new mothers on jury duty

A bill that would allow new mothers to be excused from jury duty passed unanimously Thursday in the Florida House.

The bill (HB 461), sponsored by Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere, would require that women who have given birth within six months before the reporting date on jury summonses be excused if they request such an excusal.

Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed an identical measure (SB 462), which needs approval from the Rules Committee before it could go before the full Senate.

