Florida lawmakers ban social media for kids. Will DeSantis sign it?

The big story: Citing the need to protect children from addictive social media, the Florida Legislature has approved a measure that would ban minors under 16 from the online platforms.

The bill, a House priority, underwent some changes in the the Senate. Those did not stop the House from approving HB 1 upon its return, paving the way to send to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his possible signature into law.

DeSantis sounded a note of skepticism about the bill, which has drawn opposition from student groups and Moms for Liberty, among others. He said Thursday he might not sign it, in part because it does not provide parents the right to make decisions for their children, WMFE reports.

If DeSantis doesn’t veto the measure, it still could face significant hurdles in the courts. Other states that have banned youth access to social media have faced constitutional challenges, and so far judges have ruled against the states. Read more from our Times Tallahassee team.

In other Tallahassee action ... The House approved a bill that would grant six “patriotic organizations” access to public schools, Florida Politics reports. • The House also backed a bill to allow volunteer chaplains in public schools, Florida Politics reports. The Senate has not brought its version to the floor yet. More from Florida Phoenix.

Hot topics

Teacher pay: Orange County teachers were offered the largest raise ever offered by the school district, at 9%, WOFL reports. • Lee County schools have more teacher vacancies than anticipated despite a recent pay raise, WINK reports.

School zones: Miami-Dade County school district officials want to see more protections for students walking to school after a child was struck by a car and killed, WTVJ reports.

School board politics: An Indian River County School Board member who resigned his post Wednesday was trying to rescind his resignation on Thursday, TC Palm reports. He had been told he moved out of his board district, and did not check before submitting his letter.

Sarasota scandal: Critics of Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler continue their campaign to pressure her to resign, ABC News reports.

New College: Trustees approved an $11.5 million purchase of 31 acres where the school plans to build its athletic program, the Herald-Tribune reports.

Charter conversion: The mayor of Newberry attempted to answer questions and concerns emerging after a proposal arose to convert three Alachua County schools into city-run charter schools, the Gainesville Sun reports.

From the police blotter ... A Miami-Dade County teen was arrested on allegations of bringing a gun to school, the Miami Herald reports. • A third employee of a Manatee County elementary school was arrested on allegations of false imprisonment related to tying up a nonverbal student, the Bradenton Herald reports.

From the court docket ... The family of a Seminole County woman who was struck and killed by lightning on a school campus is suing the school district, claiming the district failed to provide proper safety measures or warn the public about the weather dangers, WKMG reports.

