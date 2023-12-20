Florida lawmakers demand Biden condemn Cuba’s attempts to influence 2022 elections

Florida lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to condemn the Cuban government after the U.S. intelligence community said Monday that Havana attempted to influence the 2022 midterm elections.

A report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that Cuban officials worked to build relationships with members of the American media sympathetic to Havana, and that a network of social media accounts likely tied to Cuban intelligence “amplified derogatory content” on U.S. politicians in Florida who are hostile to the Cuban government.

A White House official referred to the intelligence community for comment on the report and to the State Department and Treasury Department on whether the U.S. plans any retaliatory response to Cuba’s election meddling.

But Florida politicians said the Biden administration should do more to respond to a threat they view as pernicious and ongoing.

“It should not be a surprise to anyone that the Cuban regime attempted to influence the 2022 midterm elections, though such ‘participation’ in our democratic process is particularly ironic given the regime’s disdain for any semblance of democracy at home,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida told McClatchy in a statement. “The Biden administration must immediately condemn these actions, make clear they will not be tolerated, and expel Cuban diplomats from U.S. soil. Continued failure to treat Cuba like the tyrannical spying regime that it is only emboldens it.”

Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Miami, told McClatchy that “this blatant interference in American elections must not be permitted and must be met by an immediate response from the United States government.”

“The Cuban regime seeks to topple their enemies and plant their allies and agents in positions of power in the United States,” said Salazar. “South Florida politicians who oppose the regime are being attacked through the communist propaganda their mouthpieces spread.”

While the declassified portion of the intelligence assessment does not name any specific individuals who were targeted, it states that Cuba “attempted to undermine the electoral prospects of specific U.S. congressional and gubernatorial politicians that it viewed as hostile.”

Much of the report’s section on Cuba’s activities are redacted. The assessment also does not say how effective Havana’s influence campaign was on Florida’s elections.