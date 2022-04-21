Disney Set to Lose Perks as Florida Lawmakers Back DeSantis

(Bloomberg) -- Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature passed a measure to strip Walt Disney Co. of its self-governance privileges in the state, escalating a feud between Governor Ron DeSantis and the entertainment giant.

The legislation, which could lead to the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District created in 1967 in parts of Orange and Osceola counties, was approved by the House of Representatives in a 70-38 vote. It was approved by the Senate on Wednesday and now goes to DeSantis for his signature.

“This is political retribution that is at play here,” Jerry Demings, the Democratic mayor of Orange County said Thursday ahead of the vote, adding that Disney had a great partnership with the local community. “We’re trying to understand what the legislature truly is trying to do in this case, but I believe they have not adequately contemplated the ramifications.”

The whirlwind legislative action could have major consequences for Disney, which has been in a heated dispute with DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, after the company criticized a law he backed that limits school instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation.

The vote in the House took place without any debate during a contentious session where Democratic representatives staged a protest about a separate redistricting bill.

Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, said Thursday the governor supported a “more level-playing field for all businesses in Florida” and that it was not retaliatory to “pass legislation that gets rid of carve-outs and promotes a fairer environment for all companies to do business.”

The Reedy Creek Improvement District has about $1 billion of municipal bonds currently outstanding, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The action raised questions about who will be on the hook for paying back this debt and how Disney will move forward after being able to govern its own municipal functions for more than 50 years.

‘Political Theater’

The district has its own building codes and approval process for new projects, meaning that Disney often doesn’t have to wade through bureaucratic channels spanning multiple governments to get things done.

“This legislature has become the puppet to the governor, and I think it’s political theater at worst,” State Senator Lori Berman, a Democrat, said Wednesday ahead of the Senate vote, criticizing the hasty nature of the passing. “I feel like I’m living in an alternative reality.”

In addition to ending Disney’s district, the measure also eliminates five similar districts in other parts of the state as of June 1, 2023, barring any further legislative action. Under current Florida statutes, the debts and assets of a special district that is dissolved would be passed to the municipal government that takes over.

“The districts that are affected have not had any legislative oversight in over 50 years,” State Senator Jennifer Bradley, a Republican, said on Wednesday. “Some of the districts have incredibly sweeping powers such that a single company could start construction on a nuclear reactor. At any other time, that would not be controversial to say we need to stop and have a little oversight over this process.”

Reedy Creek said in a statement Thursday that the State of Florida had promised to fulfill the terms of any agreement made with bondholders.

Republicans argued in the debate ahead of the law’s passing that they would have over a year to address any issues that might come up. Democrats said there was no guarantee that further action would be taken.

“Our view on this is that the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill -- is really crystal clear: It’s wrong,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One. “We oppose the governor taking action against a company because their opposition to that bill.”

Stock Falls

DeSantis’s attack added to a downbeat week for Disney, whose history in the state as an economic heavyweight has been connected to its special status for decades. The stock closed Wednesday at the lowest since November 2020 as Netflix Inc.’s disastrous earnings report cast a pall over Disney’s own streaming ambitions.

Shares were down 2.1% to $122.05 at 2:05 p.m. in New York.

“It seems to us like the impact on DIS is more symbolic than real $ as far as we can tell, though political theater is never great for stock sentiment,” Wells Fargo & Co. analysts wrote earlier Thursday in a report.

Richard Foglesong, a historian and political scientist who wrote a book about Disney’s history in Florida, said Disney now had to navigate a very complex balancing act, with “something to lose on both sides.”

“I expect them to defend themselves without being overtly partisan,” he said in an interview when asked how he thought Disney would respond. “And I think that’s advisable for them to do.”

