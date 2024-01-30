Florida lawmakers to discuss bill to lower minimum age for buying rifles, other long guns

A proposal to lower the minimum age from 21 to 18 for buying or transferring rifles and long guns faces a crucial hearing Tuesday in Florida’s House Criminal Justice Subcommittee.

House Bill 1223, if passed, would reverse part of a law enacted after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina told Channel 9 he opposes the change, raising concerns about young people with criminal histories purchasing powerful firearms.

Supporters of like Rep. Bobby Payne (R-Palatka) have argued for restoring rights to law-abiding citizens.

Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones and others have called the proposal irresponsible in the wake of past tragedies.

