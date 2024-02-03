Florida lawmakers eyeing THC caps for legal weed ahead of likely statewide vote in November

Florida voters will likely have an opportunity to vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in the state aged 21 and up in November.

But legislation moving in the Florida House would water down weed available to Floridians if voters were to approve full legalization.

“You are putting roadblocks up to a road that doesn’t exist quite yet,” said Carrie McClain with the Florida Cannabis Action Network.

McClain noted only two states with legal recreational cannabis have implemented caps, meaning that if Florida were to adopt caps, it would be in the minority.

“We have such an influx of tourism and individuals, adults, coming from their state where recreational is available. Why would you want to limit that?” said McClain.

The bill doesn’t touch medical marijuana, but it would limit recreational smokable products to 30 percent THC and other concentrates to 60 percent.

Edibles would be capped at 10 milligrams per serving.

They’re similar to the caps in Vermont and Connecticut, but unlike those states, the bill in Florida has no exception for products meant to be vaped.

“I don’t think this is a preemption of the voters’ rights in any way shape or form,” said House sponsor State Representative Ralph Massullo (R-Inverness).

Massullo argued that high-potency marijuana can pose risks to users, especially children, in the bill’s first committee stop this week.

“We are tasked with keeping the public safe and it’s important that we think about that with a long-term vision,” said Massullo.

But McClain argued lawmakers should table the bill until after the election, instead of rushing to limit an industry before Florida voters have an opportunity to weigh in on the issue of recreational marijuana.

“That is just fear-mongering,” said McClain. “Once we have the framework for a recreational market, then we start putting up the safety precautions.”

Massullo did note the bill is still a work in progress and suggested revisions to the limits on concentrates could be coming as the bill moves forward.

