Florida lawmakers’ latest attempt to ban abortion turns conscientious doctors into criminals | Opinion

Charo Valero and Amy Weintraub
·3 min read

Abortion is a common health service, part of essential care offered by any modern healthcare system. Yet, in Florida, extremist legislators again are pushing high-drama bills in an attempt to shame and punish those who need abortion care.

During this time of COVID-19, financial, logistical, structural and legal barriers to reproductive healthcare have been compounded, and we can only imagine the angst of a pregnant patient facing a problematic fetal diagnosis. But Sen. Ana Maria Rodriquez, R-Doral, and Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, have no sympathy. In fact, with their companion abortion-ban bills, Senate Bill 1664 and House Bill 1221, they want to turn into criminals doctors who provide abortion care if they know a patient wants to end a pregnancy because of a fetal diagnosis.

Considering the worldwide health crisis, legislators should spend their time and talent alleviating COVID-related challenges and improving the wellness of Floridians — not imposing obstacles to care.

Abortion bans disproportionately impact Latinas and migrants, among other people of color, who already face greater barriers to accessing care. Structural inequities in our healthcare system, fear of deportation for undocumented and mixed-status families, low-wage jobs that don’t offer paid sick days or health insurance all are hurdles that make reproductive healthcare nearly inaccessible for so many in the state.

How about lifting Florida’s prohibition on the use of telehealth for abortion, which would allow patients to access safe medications more quickly and without travel? This would be especially helpful for those who have a hard time reaching care: people with low incomes, those who live in rural areas or underserved communities and those who live far from a clinic.

What about making long-acting reversible contraceptives free at local health departments to reduce the chance of an unintended pregnancy, saving the state millions of dollars?

Why not focus on implementing policy that addresses disparities in maternal mortality? Black women are three times more likely to die because of pregnancy and childbirth than white women.

Or how about expanding access to Medicaid, which would mean healthcare coverage for 833,000 Floridians who currently have none and bring millions of federal dollars to our state?

But, no — Rodriguez and Grall want to waste the Legislature’s time on this orchestrated national anti-abortion strategy to push abortion care out of reach. They are out of step with Floridians, the vast majority of whom agree that once someone has decided to have an abortion, they should have support and respect, and the experience should be without shame or pressure. Instead, the proposed ban will put patients and doctors in an impossible situation. The bans could force doctors to go against their best medical judgment or deny a patient an abortion altogether. That isn’t a choice anyone should have to make.

It has never been more critical that Floridians, legislators and residents alike, be vigilant in protecting our access to healthcare — and that includes abortion.

Charo Valero is the Florida state manager for the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice. Amy Weintraub is the reproductive rights program director for Progress Florida.

