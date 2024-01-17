Florida lawmakers look to crack down IDs issued to undocumented immigrants

Florida lawmakers are cracking down on identification cards issued to undocumented immigrants.

A Senate committee approved a proposal Tuesday that would prevent cities and counties from accepting those ID cards.

The measure focuses specifically on what is known as a “community identification card.”

Those cards are issued in some areas to undocumented immigrants and other people.

“It is not the government’s function to help illegal immigrants assimilate into communities by offering them the same benefits that legal immigrants are getting,” said State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia.

Opponents say the bill is too broad and can cause unintended consequences.

It has two more committee stops before it can be considered by the full Senate.

