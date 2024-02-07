Florida lawmakers look to limit THC in recreational marijuana if it becomes legal

Florida lawmakers are moving closer to approving a bill that would limit the potency of recreational marijuana if it becomes legal.

A key Senate committee signed off on the measure that would control the amount of THC in Florida’s recreational marijuana.

THC is the component inside of marijuana that produces a high.

Florida voters could get a chance this fall to approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana.

“This feels like a preemption. I would say the best description is that we are putting the cart before the horse,” said state Sen. Tracie Davis.

The measure would go into effect only if voters approve the recreational marijuana ballot proposal.

