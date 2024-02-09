Florida lawmakers may impose fines for slow drivers cruising in fast lanes
Changes could be coming for drivers on some roads around Central Florida.
Lawmakers are trying to restrict cars from cruising in the left lane.
It’s an effort to improve safety.
Drivers on highways with at least two lanes in the same direction, and speed limits of 65 and over, would all have to use the right-hand lanes.
The left-hand lanes would be used for drivers passing slower traffic.
If caught cruising in the left lane, violators could face a $158 fine.
