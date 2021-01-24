Florida lawmakers say 'no' to renaming Palm Beach International after Trump

Former president Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Palm Beach International Airport on January 20, 2021. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Trump has asked advisers about how to get an airport named after him, according to the Daily Beast.

A leading Florida Republican then suggested rebranding Florida's Palm Beach International as 'Trump International.'

The majority of commissioners in Palm Beach County have rejected the idea, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Local commissioners in Florida have preemptively turned down the opportunity to rename Palm Beach International airport after former president Donald Trump.

A majority of the seven Palm Beach County commissioners have said that they are against the idea, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Five said they would vote against it and the remaining two commissioners did not respond to requests for comment, the paper reported.

This means that the idea is most likely dead in the water before it has even had the opportunity to go to a vote.

Trump had previously asked advisors about how to get an airport named after him, according to the Daily Beast.

A senior member of Florida's GOP then floated the idea of rebranding Palm Beach International as Trump International Airport.

The commissioners, however, do not believe South Florida is the right place for it.

County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay told the Sun Sentinel: "When people hear [Palm Beach], they envision our beaches, our equestrian sports, and in some cases our agricultural contributions. It is a lifestyle."

She then suggested that 'Trump International' would be "better-suited for his golf courses, not our airport."

The naming of airports after former presidents aren't unusual.

In Arkansas, there's Clinton National Airport. In Virginia, you can board a plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

There's also the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. However, naming a major transportation hub after Trump might not be an easy task.

Robert Watson, a presidential historian at Lynn University, told the Sun Sentinel: "I imagine in a couple of years when there's talk about renaming [things] for him - Trump could be the outlier. He was so controversial and he generates such controversy that it's hard to imagine anyone wanting to touch it."

