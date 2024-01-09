Florida lawmakers press ahead with start of session on schedule, despite severe weather

t was storming at the Florida Capitol as lawmakers gaveled in to start the 2024 legislative session, while schools and all other governmental buildings were closed due to the severe weather on Tuesday.

The winter storm did loom large over the proceedings though.

House Speaker Paul Renner’s (R-Palm Coast) opening speech was even interrupted by a chorus of hundreds of phones blaring out a tornado warning emergency alerts.

“We’ll keep everyone advised if we do need to take any serious shelter,” said Renner.

When Governor Ron DeSantis took the podium to deliver the annual State of the State address, he highlighted that he’d declared a state of emergency in 49 counties in preparation for the storm.

“This is a somewhat of a unique start to the legislative session because every government building except this one is closed in Tallahassee,” said DeSantis.

Outside the House chamber, State Representative Dean Black (R-Yulee) commended the decision to push forward on schedule despite the weather outside.

“There are tornado warnings, but we continued because that’s what we do in Florida. We know how to handle things,” said Black.

Less than an hour after wrapping up his speech in the State Capitol, the Governor made a quick appearance down the road at the state emergency operations center, where he provided an update on the storm, which had already generated four tornadoes in the panhandle.

“There are currently 21 counties under a tornado watch and two counties under tornado warning and an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms across the state,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis left without taking questions, but later in the day, Action News Jax had the opportunity to ask Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) why lawmakers decided against delaying the start of the session.

She questioned whether such a move would have even been legal.

“If we don’t gavel in, our session begins 60 days and by our constitution is supposed to start on the Tuesday or whatever. So, I’m glad we didn’t have to do it,” said Passidomo.

Not only was the weather not enough to delay lawmakers from getting to work on time, but the Governor also managed to make it to his scheduled campaign stop in Iowa on time.

