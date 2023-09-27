New Florida laws affecting everything from death penalty to golf carts go into effect soon

Floridians can expect to see nearly 40 new laws go into effect on Oct. 1 including major legislation that will impact criminal justice, community affairs and housing laws.

One of the biggest new laws, HB 1297, would allow judges to impose the death penalty when sentencing people convicting of the rape of a child age 12 or under.

Another law, SB 170, puts local governments on the hook for attorney fees when ordinances are deemed "arbitrary or unreasonable."

Here’s a quick look at each of the new laws slated to go into effect on Oct. 1.

HB 67 / SB 174: Protection of specified personnel — Requires violation to be committed with specified intent; prohibits specified threats against justice, judicial assistant, clerk of court, or clerk personnel or family member of such person; prohibits specified harassment of certain personnel with intent to intimidate or coerce such person to perform or refrain from performing lawful duty.

SB 232 / HB 603: Exploitation of vulnerable persons — Specifying conditions under which a person commits exploitation of a person 65 years of age or older; providing criminal penalties for violations of the act; specifying that not knowing the age of a victim is not a defense to such crime; authorizing persons who are in imminent danger of exploitation to petition for an injunction for protection; providing time limitations for commencing prosecution for violations of the act, etc.

HB 319 / SB 764 Interference with sporting or entertainment events — Prohibits certain actions during covered sporting & entertainment events; prohibits profiting from violations; provides for seizure & forfeiture of specified assets.

HB 329 / SB 496 Electronic monitoring of persons charged with or convicted of offenses involving schools or students — Requires court to consider electronic monitoring & location restrictions as conditions of pretrial release, probation, or community control for persons charged with certain offenses against schools or students.

HB 331 / SB 624 Liens and bonds — Revises liens & bonds laws, including provisions relating to when notices must be served; notarizing forms; alternative forms of security; direct contracts; computation of time; extent of certain liens; requirements for notice of commencement, notice of termination, & notice of contest of lien; transferring lien to security; service of documents; immunity to issuing authority; & release of liens; & authorizes attorney fees in certain actions.

HB 431 / SB 486 Solicitation of minors to commit lewd or lascivious act — Prohibits person 24 years of age or older from soliciting person 16 or 17 years of age in writing to commit lewd or lascivious act.

HB 825 / SB 568 Assault or battery on hospital personnel — Provides for reclassification of certain offenses committed against hospital personnel while engaged in performance of their duties.

HB 1047 Offenses against certain animals — Prohibits offering or doing violence to police horse or police canine in certain circumstances; increases classification of specified criminal offenses committed against police canines, fire canines, SAR canines, or police horses.

HB 1263 Criminal sentencing — Provides no points will be assessed for violations of community sanctions that are resolved under alternative sanctioning program; provides for resolution of low-risk violations of probation through alternative sanctioning program; corrects provisions concerning limiting prison sentences for first time revocations for low-risk violations; provides for structured sentences when technical violations result in prison terms; provides time periods for hearing & release of probationer or offender concerning technical violations; provides that an alternative sanctioning program is default method for resolution of certain low-risk violations.

HB 1297 / SB 1342 Capital sexual battery — Provides for death sentences for certain child sexual offenders; provides for separate death penalty proceedings in such cases; provides for findings & recommended sentences by jury; provides for imposition of sentence of life imprisonment or death; provides requirements for court order in support of death sentence; provides for automatic review of sentences of death; specifies aggravating factors & mitigating circumstances; provides for victim impact evidence; authorizes state to appeal from sentence on specified grounds.

HB 1359 / SB 1226 Offenses involving fentanyl or fentanyl analogs — Provides criminal penalties & mandatory minimum term of imprisonment if person sells, manufactures, or delivers, or possesses with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver, specified substances or mixtures, & such substance or mixture has at least one specified attribute.

HB 1367 / SB 1368 Unlawful dumping — Specifies it is unlawful to dump litter in or on any water control district property or canal right-of-way without consent; provides when litter is thrown or discarded from boat, operator or owner, or both, are in violation of certain provisions; requires water control district to report unlawful dumping to law enforcement; revises definition of term "posted land" to include land owned by water control district which has no trespassing signs placed at specified points.

HB 1375 / SB 1334 Battery by strangulation — Prohibits battery by strangulation.

HB 1465 / SB 1456 Firearm and destructive device offenses — Makes offense of human trafficking during which person possesses firearm or destructive device or specified firearms or accessories subject to specified mandatory minimums; revises maximum time minor who commits unlawful firearm possession may be required to serve in secure detention; provides penalty for second or subsequent offense of grand theft of firearm; requires detention determination & juvenile risk assessment instrument to consider juvenile's unlawful firearm use; requires juvenile charged with offense involving unlawful firearm possession or use to be placed in secure detention.