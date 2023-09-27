New Florida laws affecting everything from death penalty to golf carts go into effect soon
Floridians can expect to see nearly 40 new laws go into effect on Oct. 1 including major legislation that will impact criminal justice, community affairs and housing laws.
One of the biggest new laws, HB 1297, would allow judges to impose the death penalty when sentencing people convicting of the rape of a child age 12 or under.
Another law, SB 170, puts local governments on the hook for attorney fees when ordinances are deemed "arbitrary or unreasonable."
Here’s a quick look at each of the new laws slated to go into effect on Oct. 1.
Criminal justice
HB 67 / SB 174: Protection of specified personnel — Requires violation to be committed with specified intent; prohibits specified threats against justice, judicial assistant, clerk of court, or clerk personnel or family member of such person; prohibits specified harassment of certain personnel with intent to intimidate or coerce such person to perform or refrain from performing lawful duty.
SB 232 / HB 603: Exploitation of vulnerable persons — Specifying conditions under which a person commits exploitation of a person 65 years of age or older; providing criminal penalties for violations of the act; specifying that not knowing the age of a victim is not a defense to such crime; authorizing persons who are in imminent danger of exploitation to petition for an injunction for protection; providing time limitations for commencing prosecution for violations of the act, etc.
HB 319 / SB 764 Interference with sporting or entertainment events — Prohibits certain actions during covered sporting & entertainment events; prohibits profiting from violations; provides for seizure & forfeiture of specified assets.
HB 329 / SB 496 Electronic monitoring of persons charged with or convicted of offenses involving schools or students — Requires court to consider electronic monitoring & location restrictions as conditions of pretrial release, probation, or community control for persons charged with certain offenses against schools or students.
HB 331 / SB 624 Liens and bonds — Revises liens & bonds laws, including provisions relating to when notices must be served; notarizing forms; alternative forms of security; direct contracts; computation of time; extent of certain liens; requirements for notice of commencement, notice of termination, & notice of contest of lien; transferring lien to security; service of documents; immunity to issuing authority; & release of liens; & authorizes attorney fees in certain actions.
HB 431 / SB 486 Solicitation of minors to commit lewd or lascivious act — Prohibits person 24 years of age or older from soliciting person 16 or 17 years of age in writing to commit lewd or lascivious act.
HB 825 / SB 568 Assault or battery on hospital personnel — Provides for reclassification of certain offenses committed against hospital personnel while engaged in performance of their duties.
HB 1047 Offenses against certain animals — Prohibits offering or doing violence to police horse or police canine in certain circumstances; increases classification of specified criminal offenses committed against police canines, fire canines, SAR canines, or police horses.
HB 1263 Criminal sentencing — Provides no points will be assessed for violations of community sanctions that are resolved under alternative sanctioning program; provides for resolution of low-risk violations of probation through alternative sanctioning program; corrects provisions concerning limiting prison sentences for first time revocations for low-risk violations; provides for structured sentences when technical violations result in prison terms; provides time periods for hearing & release of probationer or offender concerning technical violations; provides that an alternative sanctioning program is default method for resolution of certain low-risk violations.
HB 1297 / SB 1342 Capital sexual battery — Provides for death sentences for certain child sexual offenders; provides for separate death penalty proceedings in such cases; provides for findings & recommended sentences by jury; provides for imposition of sentence of life imprisonment or death; provides requirements for court order in support of death sentence; provides for automatic review of sentences of death; specifies aggravating factors & mitigating circumstances; provides for victim impact evidence; authorizes state to appeal from sentence on specified grounds.
HB 1359 / SB 1226 Offenses involving fentanyl or fentanyl analogs — Provides criminal penalties & mandatory minimum term of imprisonment if person sells, manufactures, or delivers, or possesses with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver, specified substances or mixtures, & such substance or mixture has at least one specified attribute.
HB 1367 / SB 1368 Unlawful dumping — Specifies it is unlawful to dump litter in or on any water control district property or canal right-of-way without consent; provides when litter is thrown or discarded from boat, operator or owner, or both, are in violation of certain provisions; requires water control district to report unlawful dumping to law enforcement; revises definition of term "posted land" to include land owned by water control district which has no trespassing signs placed at specified points.
HB 1375 / SB 1334 Battery by strangulation — Prohibits battery by strangulation.
HB 1465 / SB 1456 Firearm and destructive device offenses — Makes offense of human trafficking during which person possesses firearm or destructive device or specified firearms or accessories subject to specified mandatory minimums; revises maximum time minor who commits unlawful firearm possession may be required to serve in secure detention; provides penalty for second or subsequent offense of grand theft of firearm; requires detention determination & juvenile risk assessment instrument to consider juvenile's unlawful firearm use; requires juvenile charged with offense involving unlawful firearm possession or use to be placed in secure detention.
SB 7016 / HB 929 Department of corrections — Prohibits sexual misconduct by any volunteer in, or any employee of contractor or subcontractor of, DOC or private correctional facility; transfers Bureau of Private Prison Monitoring from (Department of Management Services) to DOC; provides that transfer made by act does not affect specified agreements & instruments; removes provisions relating to powers & duties of DMS concerning private correctional facilities; authorizes (Department of Children and Families) to contract with DOC for operation of facilities for sexually violent predators; requires DOC to assume specified duties & responsibilities of DMS.
Community affairs
SB 170 / HB 1515 Local ordinances — Authorizing courts to assess and award reasonable attorney fees and costs and damages in certain civil actions filed against local governments; providing certain procedures for continued meetings on proposed ordinances and resolutions for counties; requiring a county to suspend enforcement of an ordinance that is the subject of a certain legal action if certain conditions are met; providing certain procedures for continued meetings on proposed ordinances for municipalities, etc.
Banking and insurance
SB 180 / HB 253 Regulation of securities — Requiring the Financial Services Commission to define the term “accredited investor” by rule; revising requirements for the registration of securities; revising grounds on which the office may revoke, suspend, or deny the registration of securities; specifying continuing education requirements for associated persons of investment advisers and federal covered advisers; authorizing the commission to establish rules of conduct and prohibited business practices for intermediaries, etc.
Children and Families
SB 7000 / HB 7037 OGSR/Current or former public guardians — Amending a provision which provides an exemption from public records requirements for certain identifying and location information of current or former public guardians, employees with fiduciary responsibility, and the spouses and children thereof; defining terms; narrowing the scope of the public records exemption for current public guardians and employees with fiduciary responsibility and former public guardians and employees with fiduciary responsibility, respectively; removing the scheduled repeal date of the exemption, etc.
SB 1210 / HB 841 Public records/human trafficking victims — Providing that a petition for human trafficking victim expunction and all pleadings and documents related to the petition are confidential and exempt from public records requirements; providing for future legislative review and repeal under the Open Government Sunset Review Act; providing a statement of public necessity, etc.
Government oversight and operations
HB 535 Funeral service benefits for public safety officers — Authorizes travel expenses for members of law enforcement agency for specified purpose; increases amount of money to be paid toward funeral & burial expenses of officers killed in line of duty; authorizes number of hours of administrative leave to be granted to members of law enforcement agency for specified purpose; authorizes head of law enforcement agency to deny such administrative leave; authorizes use of state motor vehicle to attend funeral within state of law enforcement officer who was killed in line of duty.
HB 1611 City of Bartow, Polk County — Creates Clear Springs Stewardship District; provides charter.
SB 2500 / HB 5305 Appropriations — Providing moneys for the annual period beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024, and supplemental appropriations for the period ending June 30, 2023, to pay salaries, and other expenses, capital outlay - buildings, and other improvements, and for other specified purposes of the various agencies of state government, etc. APPROPRIATION: $117,026,747,547
HB 7003 / SB 7004 OGSR/Water management district surplus lands — Removes scheduled repeal of exemption from public record requirements for certain information relating to sale, disposal, or exchange of water management district surplus lands.
**SB 7006 / HB 7001 OGSR/Nationwide public safety broadband network** — Amending a provision which provides an exemption from public records requirements for certain information held by an agency relating to the Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network; removing the scheduled repeal of the exemption, etc.
HB 7007 / SB 7040 OGSR/Security and fire safety system plans — Removes scheduled repeal of exemption from public records requirements for certain security or firesafety system plans; repeals provisions relating to security & firesafety systems; removes scheduled repeal of exemption from public meetings requirements for portion of meeting that would reveal security or firesafety system plan or portion thereof.
SB 7008 / HB 7009 OGSR/Building plans, blueprints, schematics drawings and diagrams — Amending a provision which provides an exemption from public records for building plans, blueprints, schematic drawings, and diagrams, including draft, preliminary, and final formats, which depict the internal layout or structural elements of an attractions and recreation facility, entertainment or resort complex, industrial complex, retail and service development, office development, health care facility, or hotel or motel development; removing a provision authorizing disclosure of exempt information under certain circumstances; removing the scheduled repeal of the exemption, etc.
SB 7022 / HB 7029 OGSR/Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission/Safe-school officers — Amending a provision which provides an exemption from public meetings requirements for any portion of a meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Safety Commission at which exempt or confidential and exempt information is discussed; removing the scheduled repeal of the exemption; amending a provision relating to an exemption from public records requirements for information held by specified entities which could identify a safe-school officer; removing the scheduled repeal of the exemption, etc.
HB 7031 / SB 7012 OGSR/Address of a victim of an incident of mass violence — Amending a provision which provides an exemption from public records requirements for the address of a victim of an incident of mass violence; removing the scheduled repeal of the exemption, etc.
Health and human services
HB 959 / SB 1056 Dosage form animal health products — Provides exception from guaranteed analysis requirements for products sold solely as dosage form animal products; provides labeling requirements for dosage form animal products.
HB 967 / SB 988 Medicaid coverage of continuous glucose monitors — Requires Agency for Health Care Administration, subject to availability of funds & certain limitations & directions, to provide coverage for continuous glucose monitors for certain Medicaid recipients; provides requirements for Medicaid recipients to continue receiving coverage for their continuous glucose monitors; requires agency to seek federal approval for implementation of act, if needed; requires agency to include rate impact of act in certain rates that become effective on specified date.
Housing
SB 708 / HB 743 Estoppel letters — Revising the timeframe within which a mortgagee or mortgage servicer must send or cause to be sent an estoppel letter containing specified information; requiring notice to the mortgagor of a request for an estoppel letter under certain circumstances; revising requirements for an estoppel letter; prohibiting certain actions by the mortgagee or mortgage servicer; prohibiting the mortgagee or mortgage servicer from denying the accuracy of certain information provided in an estoppel letter under certain circumstances; prohibiting payments received pursuant to an estoppel letter from being returned and requiring such payments to be promptly applied to any unpaid balance of the loan properly due under or secured by a mortgage, etc.
HB 919 / SB 1114 Homeowner’s associations — Revises provisions relating to homeowners' associations including official records, fines & suspensions, attorney fees & costs, liens, & removing & reinstating certain officers & directors from office; prohibits certain funds from being commingled with association funds & requires certain accounting and remittance of funds within specified timeframe; provides criminal & civil penalties for actions by officers, directors, or managers of association & requires disclosures; provides criminal penalties for fraudulent voting activities.
SB 942 / HB 941 Authorization of restrictions concerning dogs — Authorizing public housing authorities to adopt certain policies relating to dogs; removing an exemption for local breed-specific ordinances adopted before a specified date, etc.
HB 7035 / SB 7042 OGSR/Citizens Property Insurance Corporation/Cybersecurity and data information — Removes exemption relating to data & information from technology systems; revises specified information that is required to be made available to certain entities; removes scheduled repeal of exemption from public record & public meeting requirements for certain data relating to cybersecurity.
Transportation
SB 838 Proceeds funding motorcycle safety education — Requiring that the motorcycle safety education fee be used for a safety and education program administered by Florida not-for-profit corporations; specifying requirements for the administrators of such program; requiring the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to enter into certain contracts for a specified purpose; specifying the requirements of the safety awareness and education programs; requiring the department to select program administrators and enter into specified contracts by a specified date, etc.
HB 949 Operation of a golf cart — Authorizing a water control district to designate certain roads for use by golf carts; requiring county approval before making such a designation; prohibiting a person under 18 years of age from operating a golf cart on certain roadways unless he or she possesses a valid learner's driver license or valid driver license; prohibiting a person 18 years of age or older from operating a golf cart on certain roadways unless he or she possesses a valid form of government-issued photographic identification; providing a penalty, etc.
HB 965 / SB 996 Driver license, identification card and motor vehicle registration — Revising the parties that may receive confidential crash reports to include law enforcement agencies and their contracted service providers; requires that motor vehicle registration form and registration renewal form and driver license or ID card application form, respectively, include option to make voluntary contribution to Best Buddies International; defining the terms "control" and "motor vehicle dealer's leasing or rental affiliate", etc.
This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Dozens of new Florida laws go into effect this Sunday. Here's the list