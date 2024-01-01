New Florida laws for drivers, breastfeeding moms, campers, shoppers are now in effect

A new year means new laws in Florida, including ones that affect the way you drive and spend.

Among the state laws taking effect in 2024: a revised Move Over traffic law, clarification on what it means to do business with Iran amid the Israel-Hamas war, and who’s in charge of investigating cases of child abuse in Florida.

Public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward resume with a second semester on Jan. 8. Thanks to another new piece of legislation, you can refresh some of your school supplies after the holiday recess with a break on taxes, too, ahead of the first morning bell of the year.

Here’s a look at several laws passed by the Florida Legislature in 2023 sessions. These rules take effect January 2024:

Move Over drivers

The existing 2002 Move Over law is expanding. Previously, drivers had to shift over one lane — or reduce speed if moving into another lane isn’t safe — for “any stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, and utility service vehicles, tow trucks or wreckers, and maintenance or construction vehicles with displayed warning lights.”

The law taking effect Jan. 1 requires drivers to move over or slow down to avoid any vehicle stopped on the side of the road, not just emergency vehicles used by police, Road Rangers, emergency crews or construction vehicles.

Violators can be ticketed for up to $158 for a noncriminal traffic infraction.

See local politicians’ finances

A new law on Jan. 1 requires that commissioners and mayors of cities, villages and towns, and members of the Ethics Commission have to fill out a more detailed financial disclosure form.

The form lowers the threshold for what has to be reported from $10,000 owed at any point of the year to $1,000. These public officials also have to name the creditors and give the amounts owed.

Ties to Iran? No state investment

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential primary candidate, urged lawmakers to file legislation punishing Iran for its support of Hamas.

Florida lawmakers, under direction from Gov. Ron DeSantis, filed legislation in November at a special session that discourages businesses in the state from entering into deals with Iran as a result of Hamas’ attack on Israel in October.

The law, which takes effect Jan. 10, expands a list of “scrutinized” companies where state investments generally can’t be made because of ties to Iran’s government.

School tax holiday

The back-to-school sales tax holiday resumes Jan. 1-14, 2024, for the 2023-2024 school year.

The sales tax law gives consumers a break on electronics, clothes and bags, school supplies and learning aids, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.

The deal applies even if you purchase online, but you have to place your order within the designated Jan. 1-14 period.

Protect Our Loved Ones Act

The “Protect Our Loves One Act” taking effect with the new year allows local law enforcement agencies to create a registry of people with special needs that may include autism, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, intellectual disabilities, Down syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome and Phelan-McDermid syndrome.

The act gives officers more information on people with certain mental health issues, physical disabilities or other disabilities or conditions when they come in contact with them or are called to handle crisis situations.

Parents and guardians, with proof that they are indeed a parent or guardian or other legal authority, can voluntarily enroll minors and incapacitated individuals in the registry. There is a process to remove oneself from the registry.

Handling child abuse investigations

A new law puts the state’s Department of Children and Families back in charge of handling child abuse investigations. That had been left to seven Florida counties that had assumed the role, including the Broward and Manatee sheriff’s offices.

The other five counties that will give control to DCF to perform child protective investigations by Jan. 1 are Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Seminole and Walton.

In April, DCF reported in a bill analysis that in the two decades since 1998 that the state started allowing the sheriff’s offices to perform child protective investigations, Florida’s child welfare system “has evolved” and recognized DCF’s “renewed commitment to prevention-focused programming” as some of the reasons for the switchover.

Floridians’ dibs on campsite reservations

A law that takes effect Jan. 1 gives Florida residents an extra month to reserve a campsite, offering a one-month advantage over people who don’t live in the state.

The law allows Florida residents to reserve a campsite at one of the state’s 175 parks one month before nonresidents. That means residents who can show proof that they live in the state can reserve 11 months out from the date of the reservation, while limiting others to reservations 10 months out.

Pretrial and courts

A law now in effect concerning pretrial release and detention makes clear that only a judge can set, reduce or alter someone’s bail.

It also requires that the Florida Supreme Court create a uniform statewide bond schedule. The law provides circumstances under which someone charged with a crime can’t be released prior to a first hearing. It also revises the term “dangerous crime” to include manslaughter when either driving under the influence or boating under the influence, trafficking in any controlled substance, as well as extortion and written threats to kill.

Lactation law

A new law requires each county courthouse to provide at least one dedicated lactation space, outside of the confines of a restroom, for people to pump breast milk or breastfeed in private.

The lactation space must be provided no later than Jan. 1. The space must be hygienic and “conducive to maintaining and preventing disease” and “free from intrusion while occupied” and have an electrical outlet.

There are exceptions to these requirements, however. Among them: if a courthouse official determines that new construction would be required to create the lactation space and there isn’t already a lactation space for employees that could be used by members of the public, or there isn’t a space that could be repurposed as a lactation space open to the public.