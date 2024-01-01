New Florida laws in effect for 2024. Here’s what to know

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New laws in Florida will impact the way you drive, the way you vote and the way some people are kept in jail after being accused of a violent crime.

Florida passed a “move over law” in 2002 in order to protect first responders doing their job on the side of the road.

The law requires drivers to move over a lane, or reduce their speed to 20 miles an hour under the posted speed limit when emergency vehicles are present with their emergency lights activated. The law was then expanded to protect utility workers and garbage trucks.

The law is now being expanded to protect anyone in an emergency situation on the side of the road.

“So, if you are stopped on the side of the road and an oncoming driver sees a person and sees that there’s flares, traffic cones, hazard lights are flashing, basically you are looking at a disabled vehicle out there, you are required to move over for them as well,” said Sergeant Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Another new law is impacting vote by mail ballots.

In 2022, anyone who had submitted a vote by mail request had to provide proof of identification and put in a new request for a ballot. Now that change is having an impact.

“The change in the law is that basically at the end of 2022, basically any requests for vote by mail ballot were done, everything expired after the 2022 election and so people need to request that ballot again,” Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said. “They are also going to have to furnish us with information where we can identify them. A Florida drivers license number, the last four of their social, whatever we’ve got on file so we can make sure we know who they are.”

Another change in Florida law will impact people accused of violent crimes.

“The change effective January first is that all felonies, first degree felonies and above, that includes capitol felonies, it also includes BUI manslaughter, boating under the influence, DUI manslaughter, which are second degree felonies, crimes that are very dangerous, the state is now required to file a motion for pretrial detention,” said Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez, who believes the law will keep the community safer.

“It will make the community safer because there are some states, California for example, that have gone to no bail, we are doing the exact opposite, we are increasing bails. We are not treating criminals like victims,” Lopez said. “We are keeping our community safe by keeping people who are dangerous, once a judge makes that determination, by keeping people who are dangerous behind bars, pending their trial.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.