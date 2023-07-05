Florida lawyer filed for disbarment. He’s accused of murdering his father the next day

Suspended Boca Raton attorney Brandon Labiner applied to be kicked out of the Florida Bar on Friday. On Saturday, Boca Raton police say Labiner barricaded himself in a commercial building on U.S. 1. By Sunday morning, Labiner was locked up in Palm Beach County jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Labiner’s victim, according to media reports including the Palm Beach Post: father Paul Labiner, a trusts and estates lawyer, Brandon’s father and former law firm partner.

Boca Raton police say the victim’s identity is being withheld after Marsy’s Law was invoked. But the department said the victim “appeared to be shot multiple times” and was found in a breezeway near the parking garage at 5499 N. Federal Hwy. In Suite K of that building: the Law Offices of Paul Labiner..

Brandon Labiner, 34, is being held in Palm Beach County jail without bond on the murder charge and on a warrant out of Broward County concerning a DUI charge.

Brandon Labiner has been under emergency suspension since April 18, when the state Supreme Court agreed with the Florida Bar about $451,000 missing from a trust account set up for Brandon’s mother, Mindy Labiner. That trust was set up by Mindy’s husband, Paul Labiner, who made the Florida Bar complaint alleging Brandon stole the money. Then, father sued son.

Suspension and disciplinary revocation

With that Bar discipline case and another one involving the Broward DUI case, Brandon Labiner filed his application on Friday for disciplinary revocation with leave to apply for readmission in five years.

Disciplinary revocation is, as the state Supreme Court says, “tantamount to disbarment.” The professional ethics cases disappear. In return, the attorney is booted from the Bar and unable to practice as an attorney. If given permission to apply for readmission, that ejection will last five years. Nothing happens to the criminal or civil court matters arising from the attorney’s behavior.

The disciplinary revocation application specifically states Brandon Labiner doesn’t admit professional ethics guilt in either the misappropriation funds case nor the DUI case. He maintained his innocence in the former when speaking to the Miami Herald in April. Brandon claimed it was Paul Labiner who stole from him to cover what bookkeeper Janet Blissett embezzled from November 2021 through January 2022.

Paul Labiner was suing Blissett in Palm Beach County Civil Court. She was being charged in New Jersey federal court.