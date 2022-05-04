Florida lawyer and his nurse girlfriend sexually abused a 10-year-old boy — together

What Naples attorney Ralph Colledge and his girlfriend, Sara Black, did in late 2019 and early 2020 would have been called a “menage a trois” if the third person had been a consenting adult.

But, the third person was a 10-year-old boy, and what they did was called sexual battery (the legal term in Florida for “rape”) and molestation.

An affidavit for criminal offense says the child told Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives “he never said anything because he was afraid of the consequences. [He] said he just wants it to stop.”

Everything has stopped for Colledge and Black.

Colledge, who turned 43 last week, was disbarred on April 21, 23 days after starting concurrent 20-year prison sentences on two counts of sexual battery or attempted sexual battery by an adult on a victim under the age of 12.

On Feb. 22, Black, 39, voluntarily surrendered the registered nursing license she’d held since 2008. She was 15 days into a 25-year stretch as a prison resident for one count of lewd and lascivious molestation by an adult of a child under 12.

Sara Black and Ralph Colledge

‘You can see them at any time’

What follows comes from the affidavits for criminal offense filed in Collier County Circuit Court.

In May 2020, a Department of Children and Families Child Protective Investigator told the Collier Sheriff’s Office about a DCF report that alleged Colledge and Black were “engaging in sexual behavior in the presence of” child relatives. The kids were interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center, a nonprofit that deals with abused children and lists doing forensic interviews as part of its duties.

The 10-year-old boy told the interviewer he knew why he was being interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center: “...because I was touched in a way.” Asked by who, he said, “Sara.”

He said Colledge told him he could ask for a viewing of Black’s recently surgically enhanced breasts. When the boy did, Black showed her breasts and said, “You can see them at any time.”

Later, Black took the boy to Colledge’s room and locked the door. What the affidavit says the boy recounted to the interviewer reads like a thorough sexual encounter between a woman and man, but is considered rape when it’s between a woman and a 10-year-old boy.

After Black and Colledge had intercourse, the boy said Colledge “did not touch him, but did tell him to do the “same thing” he was doing to [Black].” While Black raped the boy, the affidavit says, she interacted with Colledge.

The boy explained that this has occurred multiple times in different occasions, the affidavit said. Black also “has displayed her breasts ... multiple times in the bathroom while she was in the shower, and even playing football outside by the pool.”

The boy advised that Colledge told him that “this was their secret.””