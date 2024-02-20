Florida leading the country in reports of so-called moving scams, new data shows

Florida leads the country when it comes to so-called moving scams, according to new federal data.

The numbers show people in Florida reported nearly 1,900 scams last year, nearly half of the scams reported nationwide in all of 2023.

Despite those numbers, reports of moving scams overall are down, thanks in part to efforts to crack down on them.

Jeywakumar Durai and his family moved to Florida in 2022. It was a move he says the whole family was excited to make.

Last year, the family decided to move to a different home in Orlando. It was expected to be a smooth transition that cost approximately $300, but that didn’t happen.

“They used each and very loophole in their agreement, which they made me to sign,” Durai recalled. “Most of them didn’t apply at all, but they made it apply. For each item, they charged around 150 to 200 dollars. It got to over $1,000 and they said I had to pay, otherwise I wouldn’t get my items.”

Concerned about the safety of his wife and three-year-old son, Durai paid more than $1,400 to get his items back. He says he doesn’t feel he’ll ever get that money back.

Moving doesn't need to be more painful than it already is.



That's why we launched Operation Protect Your Move, a nationwide crackdown on scam movers ahead of the busy summer moving season.https://t.co/8pf0KSZ1Py — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) April 10, 2023

Durai’s story is far from unique. Data released by the Department of Transportation shows Florida has the highest number of complaints involving moving scams with nearly 1,900 cases reported last year.

The CEO of Florida-based Good Greek Moving and Storage, Spero Georgedakis, is a part of the national effort to fight moving scams. He says it’s important to know how to recognize red flags when dealing with a moving company.

“The typical moving scam is when a customers is given a quote, over the telephone usually,” Georgedakis explained. “We call it ‘low-balling estimate.’ Then when the truck arrives, and they begin putting stuff into the truck, perhaps all their belongings in the truck, all of the sudden, the movers say ‘hey, you got more stuff, it’s double the price,’ and more often than not, they only want cash.”

Georgedakis says it’s also important to keep an eye out for the seal that designates a nationally certified moving company.

