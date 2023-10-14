Florida leads the nation in this important educational statistic, U.S. News says

Educators and politicians have begun paying more attention to the importance of preschool education in recent years.

A high-quality preschool program can give children an important foundation for building literacy and other learning skills. Without that boost, educators say, some kids risk starting off behind their peers when they enter elementary school.

That’s why access to quality preschool is considered an important aspect of efforts to reduce racial disparities in student achievement.

Ensuring that children of all backgrounds have access, advocates say, will help the kids excel in reading, math and other core subjects.

For this reason, U.S. News and World Report last month analyzed preschool enrollment across racial demographics to come up with what it calls “the best states for racial equality in preschool enrollment.”

“Research indicates children who attend preschool can be more likely to graduate high school, go to college and earn a higher income later in life,” the magazine states.

61% enrolled in preschool in Florida

The state topping the list? Florida.

Florida’s overall preschool enrollment rate is 61%, trailing only New Jersey and New York among states in the Top 10, according to U.S. News.

But what sets it apart, the magazine says, is how similar the participation rates of each racial group are. Among Florida’s children, the average disparity in preschool enrollment between racial groups is just 1.5 percentage points, U.S. News says.

A big factor in the relative parity is likely Florida’s Voluntary Prekindergarten Education Program, which pays for all 4-year-old children to attend partial-day pre-K classes.

Florida was one of the first states to implement a universal pre-K program. As of this spring, it remains one of only 11 to have one, according to FiveThirtyEight, a news analysis website.

Florida’s enrollment rates by race and ethnicity

Disparity: 1.46 percentage points

Overall Preschool Enrollment Rate: 61.43%

White preschool enrollment rate: 62%

Black preschool enrollment rate: 64%

Asian preschool enrollment rate: 60%

Other race preschool enrollment rate: 60%

Multiracial preschool enrollment rate: 61%

Hispanic preschool enrollment rate: 59%

The top 10 states for racial equity in preschool enrollment:

Florida New York Iowa Wisconsin Minnesota Missouri Pennsylvania Kentucky Ohio New Jersey

Read more about the list and U.S. News' methodology here.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida leads nation in pre-K enrollment racial equity, U.S. News says