Here’s a Florida legal loophole that badly needs closing | Editorial

Anyone arrested in the killing of their spouse, child or other family members should not be allowed to decided what happens to the body. It’s just common sense. Florida law, though, isn’t entirely clear on the matter. Thankfully, Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, filed an amendment to a crime bill last week that should end any debate. Legislators on both sides of the political aisle should support the update to the law.

In some murder cases, the person arrested in the killing is also the person who has legal standing to make certain decisions on behalf of the victim — the person they are accused of killing. It’s a little confusing, but a recent example will help. Thomas Mosley is accused of killing his son, 2-year-old Taylen Mosley, and Taylen’s mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery. The police found the boy in an alligator’s mouth at St. Petersburg’s Lake Maggiore. Florida law can be interpreted in a way that allowed Thomas Mosley to maintain his legal standing on certain decisions involving the handling of his son’s body. That makes no sense and it’s the kind of legal loophole that begs to be closed.

St. Petersburg police Chief Anthony Holloway agreed. “The chief didn’t think a parent involved in the killing should have a say in the fate or disposition of the child’s body,” said police spokesperson Ken Knight. Rouson said he spoke with Holloway and supported making a change. Anyone arrested on a charge related to killing someone should automatically forfeit that power, which is what Rouson’s amendment would ensure. The amendment is an extension of what is sometimes referred to as the state’s Slayer Law or Slayer Rule, enacted to ensure a murderer cannot financially benefit from the killing.

Rouson said the idea stemmed from the Mosley case, but it would apply to others each year. The amendment is attached to a bill that has already unanimously passed through three Senate committees. The Legislature should make this sensible update, and Gov. Ron DeSantis should sign it into law.

