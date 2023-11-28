Florida legislator won’t file bill to put Perdido incorporation on ballot

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida legislator who represents Escambia County said Monday he will not file a bill to put Perdido incorporation on the ballot in 2024, and if he did, it would mean residents in the area would have to pay more than $300 in new taxes.

“It’s been sold as better government for free for a year,” Representative Alex Andrade said. “Unfortunately, we know that’s not the case.”

A little history of Perdido Key

A group called “We Are Perdido” hired BJM Consulting to conduct a feasibility study. Rep. Andrade took a look at the study and found that it overestimated revenues.

“It was a massive, glaring flaw,” he said. “A huge mistake by their consultant.”

The budget for the proposed city estimated revenue at $16.4 million with $3.5 million from ECUA trash pickup, but Andrade said ECUA is a separate entity that doesn’t collect franchise fees or taxes.

“I confirmed with the Florida Department of Revenue that that would not count towards their revenue,” Andrade said. “They obviously wouldn’t be collecting it themselves. It wouldn’t count towards their taxes to be entitled to get sales tax which is another $3 million from the state.”

Life saving Rescue Tube now on Perdido Key Public Beach

That changes the projected revenue from more than $16 million to less than $10 million in the first year.

The next step was to pass a bill that puts the incorporation measure on the ballot for voters to decide in 2024, but Andrade said because of the mistake in the study and having to impose a new tax, he won’t do it.

“If this were to continue, I, personally as the legislator who said they’d file this bill, would either need to impose a $327 tax on each home in Perdido or include a pretty significant exemption to the Florida law about how much revenue a city would have to have to be entitled to exist,” he said.

Andrade informed “We Are Perdido” representatives several weeks ago and encouraged them to spend this next year engaging in additional due diligence and public outreach if they decide to pursue this initiative in the future.

Florida researchers will give you $50 if you catch this fish

WKRG News 5 reached out to Steven Brendtro with “We Are Perdido” to get comments on the decision but has received no response.

An opposition group, “Stop Perdido City,” posted to its Facebook page in support of Andrade’s decision.

“We don’t want big government, extra layers of government, more taxes, more fees, and more of the same,” the post read. “We would like to thank Representative Andrade for making a measured decision about a measured process. We kept asking for things to be handled properly, and that’s exactly what he did.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.