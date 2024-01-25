Florida Legislature has a Jimmy Buffett Day at Capitol, plans for 'Margaritaville' plate

Tomorrow's right around the corner and we'll all get there somehow, but Floridians could soon be able to drive on the official Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway — with a "Margaritaville" license plate to get there.

Florida legislators dedicated Thursday to the late Sunshine-State loving musician, who died in September at the age of 76: Both the House of Representatives and Senate moved bills along to honor Buffett's legacy.

Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Jupiter, and Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Petersburg, are sponsoring companion bills to create a Florida specialty license plate in Buffett's honor.

Also, Sen. Lauren Book, D-Davie, and Rep. Chuck Clemmons, R-Newberry, are sponsoring companion bills to rename State Road A1A throughout Florida as the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.

All bills passed their first committee hearings Thursday.

With his "crinkled smile, breezy tunes and barefoot stage presence," Buffett "encompassed the persona of a beach bum," USA TODAY wrote last year.

He eventually transformed that image, which "spawned unparalleled devotion from fans," into "branded restaurants, books, beer, resorts, a Broadway show and cruise line, establish(ing) Buffett as a bona fide mogul."

There's a local connection: Tallahassee lobbyist Jeffrey Sharkey, a longtime friend of Buffett, has represented Margaritaville Holdings.

The lawmakers were joined Thursday by the Tallahassee Parrot Head Club and the singer-songwriter's daughter, sister and niece.

"Somebody said that my dad didn't live to be 100; he just did it in three-quarter time," said Savannah Buffett, his daughter. "This is such a wonderful tribute."

