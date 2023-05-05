Florida Legislature must reject these two big business bailout bills

The Florida Legislature is likely hours from deciding whether to pass two big business bailout bills, HB 677 and SB 564.

Cloaked under the auspices of “protecting Florida’s business community,” this legislation would really impose stealth tax increases on Floridians statewide so corporate conglomerates can get just a little richer.

When Florida’s businesses swipe our credit cards, they pay an interchange fee, which covers the costs associated with processing the credit card transaction, including on the taxes they owe on the sale. This shields them from having to deal with a costly paperwork nightmare. However, big companies in our state that have become increasingly reliant on the government for tax breaks and other special favors want the Florida legislature to end this convenient arrangement for the Florida business community.

Rather than have their interchange fee calculated with their taxes, HB 677 and SB 564 would force banks and credit unions to determine the businesses’ sales tax liabilities. The reason for this is simple: big companies know that small businesses won’t be able to afford the increased processing fees that banks would charge to finance the systems, technology, and accountants they would need to make these calculations — and the fact that the big companies would be able to would give them an artificial marketplace advantage.

While these new fees would be a drop-in-the-bucket cost for large retailers, Florida’s small businesses would be left with two choices: risk bankruptcy by absorbing all the costs or pass some of them onto consumers by tacking them onto shelf prices. That would stop some of the bleeding for small businesses in the short-term, but not in the long-term, as consumers would quickly abandon their local establishments and shop at the large retailer outlets that could afford to continue offering goods at their old, lower price points.

That said, only a finite amount of big companies in our state could afford to absorb the cost of these new tax systems, so prices would still inevitably rise overall in Florida if HB 677 and SB 564 become law. That’s a problem when considering this state’s inflation rate continues to hover around 9% — 50% more than the national average. The legislature should be working to reverse this concerning trend. It shouldn’t be passing bills that would exacerbate it in one fell swoop.

Story continues

Hopefully, the legislature sees the light and opts to kill these big business bailout bills before it’s too late. The last thing we need is for our representatives to erode Florida’s small businesses’ growth and exacerbate this state’s inflation crisis at this dire time and under these unacceptable conditions. However, if our representatives choose to pass this legislation, Governor Ron DeSantis could use his veto pen to stop them.

Now is not the time to distribute more wealth to big companies at the expense of the free market; now is the time to level the playing field and reduce regulatory barriers so everyone — not just the rich and powerful — can grow and thrive.

Hillary Cassel

Hillary Cassel, D-Dania Beach, represents District 101 in the Florida House of Representatives.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida Legislature must reject these two business bailout bills