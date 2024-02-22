Florida Legislature passes ban on social media for kids

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Legislature passed a ban on social media for kids under 16 on Thursday, sending it to a skeptical Gov. Ron DeSantis and setting up the possibility of a court challenge.

Citing companies’ “addicting features” and concern over kids’ mental health, House lawmakers cheered as they voted 108-7 to give the bill final approval.

“These companies know what they are doing is wrong,” said Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island. “They have not acted. We will.”

Whether teens will be kept off social media any time soon is far from certain, however.

Hours before the bills passed the House and Senate, DeSantis said there were “legitimate issues that gotta be worked out” with the legislation. He said he wanted parents to have the ability to override the ban — something that isn’t allowed in the bill.

“It’s still under negotiation,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think it’s there yet.”

And while other states have passed similar bans, no court has allowed them to take effect. Judges have found such bans have violated the Constitution in various ways, including violating kids’ right to free speech.

