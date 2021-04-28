Florida legislature unanimously votes for $300 million to protect wildlife corridor

Ben Montgomery
·1 min read

After a decade of work by Florida wildlife advocates and conservationists, both houses of the legislature unanimously passed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act to protect the state's interior greenways that are vital to animal migration.

Why it matters: The act, which has broad support from communities, ranchers, farmers and environmentalists, secures access to habitats for a range of wildlife, including the endangered Florida panther, and stops the division and fragmentation of critical migration lands.

  • It'll put $300 million specifically toward protecting the Florida Wildlife Corridor, plus another $100 million for the Florida Forever land conservation program.

  • The cash will also protect the headwaters of major watersheds, like the Everglades and St. Johns Rive, and help sustain working farms, lands and forests.

What they're saying: "The overwhelming bipartisan support speaks to the shared commitment for conserving Florida’s land and water, and the Act itself provides a clear framework for achieving a lasting conservation legacy," said Carlton Ward, Jr., a National Geographic Explorer, photographer and founder of the Path of the Panther initiative.

What's next: It'll take effect on July 1 if signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

