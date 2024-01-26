Florida lost billions of tourism dollars due to 2018 red tide bloom, study finds
A new study from the University of Central Florida researchers shows that Florida’s tourism industry took a big financial hit from the red tide bloom in 2018.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
That study showed that tourism-related businesses lost an estimated $2.7 billion.
The bloom killed fish and other marine life by the thousands.
Red tide guide: How to check Florida beach conditions
Many beaches were also forced to close.
The study showed that even lower levels of red tide can have a major economic impact.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.