Florida lost billions of tourism dollars due to 2018 red tide bloom, study finds

A new study from the University of Central Florida researchers shows that Florida’s tourism industry took a big financial hit from the red tide bloom in 2018.

That study showed that tourism-related businesses lost an estimated $2.7 billion.

The bloom killed fish and other marine life by the thousands.

Many beaches were also forced to close.

The study showed that even lower levels of red tide can have a major economic impact.

