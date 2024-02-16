Florida Lottery announces 4 $1 million scratch-off winners this week. 2 tickets sold at Publix

While attention generally focuses on multi-million lottery winners — such as Edwin Castro, who won a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Valentine's Day in 2023 — most us probably wouldn't mind winning $1 million.

This week, four people have won $1 million while playing Florida Lottery scratch-off games. Three of the winners were playing one the lottery's newest games: 500X The Cash.

Two of the four winning tickets were sold at Publix super markets.

Latest $1 million Florida Lottery scratch-off game winner

David Nguyen of Orlando, won $1 million playing 500X The Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Feb. 15. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

He bought the winning ticket at a Publix located at 10250 Curry Ford Road in Orlando.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Where were other $1 million winning scratch-off tickets sold this week?

The Florida Lottery announced four $1 million scratch-off winners between Feb. 12 and Feb. 15:

Feb. 15: Publix, 10250 Curry Ford Road, Orlando. 500X The Cash

Feb. 14: Publix, 3700 Fourth Street N, St. Petersburg. 500X The Cash.

Feb. 13: Englewood Sunoco, 4821 Placida Road, Grove City. 500X The Cash.

Feb. 12: Super Star Food Store, 1202 Old Polk City Road, Haines City. Billion Dollar Golf Rush Supreme.

By the numbers: 500X The Cash scratch-off game

Florida Lottery's 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Top prize: $25 million

Top prizes remaining: 2

Overall odds of winning: 1:4.23

Ticket cost: $50

Game launched: Jan. 15, 2024

How much can you win playing 500X The Cash?

Top prize is $25 million. Both $25 million prizes are still available.

What are the odds of winning 500X The Cash?

$25 million: 1-in-21,920,355

$1 million: 1-in-274,004

$50,000: 1-in-117,851

$20,000: 1-in-20,166

$10,000: 1-in-20,101

$5,000: 1-in-6,008

$1,000: 1-in-1,001

$500: 1-in-46

$100: 1-in-5

How do you play 500X The Cash?

Match any of your numbers or any of the bonus numbers to any winning number, and win the prize shown for that number.

Get a "2X", "5X", "10X", "20X", "50X", "100X" or "500X" symbol and win two, five, 10, 20, 50, 100 or 500 times the prize shown for that symbo.

Get a star symbol and win double all 40 prizes.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets worth millions. 4 claim prizes