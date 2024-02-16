Florida Lottery announces winner of $5 million scratch-off ticket
A Santa Rosa man is a big winner in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
Officials announced Friday the man won $5 million playing the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.
The announcement was the fifth this week of Florida residents taking million-dollar prizes from scratch-off games.
All other prizes were for $1 million, making today's announcement the biggest win.
Who won $5 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game?
Bernard Waters, 63, of Milton, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.
Where was the $5 million ticket sold?
The winning ticket was sold at the S Food Mart Three, LLC, 6025 Stewart St., in Milton.
Milton is located about 15 miles northeast of Pensacola and about 160 miles west of Tallahassee.
$20 Monopoly Doubler
Top prize: $5 million
Overall odds of winning 1:3.02
Ticket price: $20
How many top prizes remain: One
Launched: July 4, 2022
You've won. Now what? How to claim a Florida Lottery prize
Sign your ticket as soon as you buy it.
Keep your ticket in a safe place.
Claim your prize before the ticket expires. Usually that's 60 days for a scratch-off prize and 180 days for a draw game.
Validate your ticket at any self-check scanner at retailers.
Prizes more than $1 million or with annual payment options must be claimed at Florida Lottery headquarters, except for Mega Millions and Powerball prizes of $600 to $1 million.
Where were the other $5 million winning scratch-off tickets sold?
The seven winning $5 million tickets were sold at:
M8M Investments, Mount Dora
Hallandale Store, Pembroke Pines
Harney Road Mexican Market, Thonotosassa
Walmart Market, Port Orange
S Food Mart, Milton
Publix, Stuart
Quick Stop, Ebro
Odds of winning $20 Monopoly Doubler
$5 million: 1-in-4,186,110
$1 million: 1-in-2,093,055
$100,000: 1-in-1,395,370
$20,000: 1-in-59,377
$10,000: 1-in-59,272
$5,000: 1-in-39,773
$1,000: 1-in-2,031
How to play $20 Monopoly Doubler
Match any of your numbers to any winning number, win the prize shown for that number. Get a "Mr. Monopoly" symbol, win two times the prize shown for that symbol. Get a "chest" symbol, win five times the prize shown for that symbol. Get a "dog" symbol, win 10 times the prize shown for that symbol. Get a "RR" symbol, win 20 times the prize shown for that symbol. Get a "go" symbol, win $200 automatically. Get a "hotel" symbol, win all 20 prizes shown.
Match the doubler box number to any winning number, double any prize won in the play area below.
Enter your non-winning $1, $2, $5, $10 and $20 Monopoly Doubler tickets into the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play promotion to earn drawing entries for the chance to win cash prizes up to $25,000.
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5 million