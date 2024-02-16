Florida Lottery announces winner of $5 million scratch-off ticket

A Santa Rosa man is a big winner in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Officials announced Friday the man won $5 million playing the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

The announcement was the fifth this week of Florida residents taking million-dollar prizes from scratch-off games.

All other prizes were for $1 million, making today's announcement the biggest win.

Who won $5 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game?

Bernard Waters, 63, of Milton, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

Where was the $5 million ticket sold?

The winning ticket was sold at the S Food Mart Three, LLC, 6025 Stewart St., in Milton.

Milton is located about 15 miles northeast of Pensacola and about 160 miles west of Tallahassee.

$20 Monopoly Doubler

Top prize: $5 million

Overall odds of winning 1:3.02

Ticket price: $20

How many top prizes remain: One

Launched: July 4, 2022

You've won. Now what? How to claim a Florida Lottery prize

Sign your ticket as soon as you buy it.

Keep your ticket in a safe place.

Claim your prize before the ticket expires. Usually that's 60 days for a scratch-off prize and 180 days for a draw game.

Validate your ticket at any self-check scanner at retailers.

Prizes more than $1 million or with annual payment options must be claimed at Florida Lottery headquarters, except for Mega Millions and Powerball prizes of $600 to $1 million.

Where were the other $5 million winning scratch-off tickets sold?

The seven winning $5 million tickets were sold at:

M8M Investments, Mount Dora

Hallandale Store, Pembroke Pines

Harney Road Mexican Market, Thonotosassa

Walmart Market, Port Orange

S Food Mart, Milton

Publix, Stuart

Quick Stop, Ebro

Odds of winning $20 Monopoly Doubler

$5 million: 1-in-4,186,110

$1 million: 1-in-2,093,055

$100,000: 1-in-1,395,370

$20,000: 1-in-59,377

$10,000: 1-in-59,272

$5,000: 1-in-39,773

$1,000: 1-in-2,031

How to play $20 Monopoly Doubler

Match any of your numbers to any winning number, win the prize shown for that number. Get a "Mr. Monopoly" symbol, win two times the prize shown for that symbol. Get a "chest" symbol, win five times the prize shown for that symbol. Get a "dog" symbol, win 10 times the prize shown for that symbol. Get a "RR" symbol, win 20 times the prize shown for that symbol. Get a "go" symbol, win $200 automatically. Get a "hotel" symbol, win all 20 prizes shown.

Match the doubler box number to any winning number, double any prize won in the play area below.

Enter your non-winning $1, $2, $5, $10 and $20 Monopoly Doubler tickets into the Monopoly Doubler Bonus Play promotion to earn drawing entries for the chance to win cash prizes up to $25,000.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5 million