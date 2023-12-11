Florida Lottery launches 4 new scratch-off games in December

Just in time for the holidays when you can use some extra bucks (or need some quick presents that fit nicely in envelopes), the Florida Lottery has debuted four new scratch-off games featuring more than $368.2 million in cash prizes: $2,000,000 10X Cashword, Emerald Mine 9X, Bingo Night and 2024, with prices ranging from $2 to $10.

Here's what you need to know about the new games, in stores now. Get your scratching coin ready!

What is the Florida Lottery $2,000,000 100X Cashword scratch-off game?

Ticket price: $10

Top prize: $2,000,000

Odds of winning: 1-in-3,792,742

Lowest prize: $10

Overall odds : 1-in-3.37

Total cash prizes: More than $$220.4 million

Scratch, scratch, scratch: Florida Lottery scratch-off games offer prizes in the millions

What is the Florida Lottery Emerald Mine 9X scratch-off game?

Ticket price: $5

Top prize: $500,,000

Odds of winning: 1-in-2,263,026

Lowest prize: $5

Overall odds : 1-in-4

Total cash prizes: More than $77.9 million

Powerball, lottery, scratch-offs: Is $1 million enough to let you quit your job?

What is the Florida Lottery Bingo Night scratch-off game?

Ticket price: $3

Top prize: $150,000

Odds of winning: 1-in-4,358,617

Lowest prize: $3

Overall odds : 1-in-4.21

Total cash prizes: $53.3 million

What is the Florida Lottery 2024 scratch-off game?

Ticket price: $2

Top prize: $50,000

Odds of winning: 1-in-1,517,812

Lowest prize: $2

Overall odds : 1-in-4.37

Total cash prizes: $16.4 million

Playing, winning and claiming: Ultimate guide to the Florida Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida Lottery: Cashword, Emerald Mine 9X, Bingo Night and 2024.games