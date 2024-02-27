Florida Lottery launches 4 new scratch-off games with top prizes up to $2 million

The Florida Lottery has announced it has four new scratch-off games.

The games cost anywhere from $2 to $10 to play, with top prizes that range from $50,000 to $2 million.

The announcement was made Monday, and lottery officials said the new tickets will be available to purchase throughout the state within 48 hours.

Here are the the new games and how much the top prizes are.

The Florida Lottery launched four new scratch-off games Feb. 26, 2024, including Triple 777.

Cost: $10

Top prize: $2 million How many top prizes? 8

Overall odds of winning: 1:3.51

Overview: The $10 Triple 777 scratch-off game features more than 6 million winning tickets and offers more than $158.8 in total cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. Players can win up to 15 times.

How to play: Match any of your numbers to any winning number, win prize shown for that number. Get a "7" symbol, win prize shown automatically. Get a "77" symbol, win double the prize shown. Get a "777" symbol, win triple the prize shown.

The Florida Lottery launched four new scratch-off games Feb. 26, 2024, including Bonus Letter Crossword.

Cost: $5

Top prize: $1 million How many top prizes? 10

Overall odds of winning: 1:4

Overview: For $5, explore the world of words in the Bonus Letter Crossword scratch-off game for a chance to win $1 million instantly. This word-themed ticket offers more than $76.6 million in total cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $1 million. The game features more than 5.4 million winning tickets.

How to play:

Scratch the your letters box to reveal your 20 letters. Scratch the letters in puzzle #1 and puzzle #2 that match any of your letters. The letters in puzzle #1 and puzzle #2 will turn white when scratched. If you completely match your letters to the letters in puzzle #1 to form three or more words in puzzle #1, you win the corresponding prize in the puzzle #1 prize key for the total number of words completed in puzzle #1. If you completely match your letters to the letters in puzzle #2 to form three or more words in puzzle #2, you win the corresponding prize in the puzzle #2 prize key for the total number of words completed in puzzle #2. Players can win in both puzzles.

Bonus: Reveal two identical prize amounts, win that amount or reveal two Bonus Letters to use in either crossword puzzle.

The Florida Lottery launched four new scratch-off games Feb. 26, 2024, including Jeopardy!

Cost: $5

Top prize: $1 million How many top prizes? 10

Overall odds of winning: 1:3:86

Overview: Test your wit and take the challenge with the $5 Jeopardy! scratch-off game. This game features more than 4.7 million winning tickets, and offers over $64.3 million in total cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $1 million.

How to play:

Game 1: Reveal a moneybag symbol, win the prize shown. Reveal a stack of cash symbol, win double the prize shown.

Game 2: Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers, win the prize shown. Reveal a star symbol, win 5 times the prize shown. Reveal a final jeopardy symbol, win all 15 prizes shown.

The Florida Lottery launched four new scratch-off games Feb. 26, 2024, including Lucky Green

Cost: $2

Top prize: $50,000 How many top prizes? 8

Overall odds of winning: 1:4.45

Overview: Scratch your way to a pot of gold with the Lucky Green scratch-off game. For $2, players can win up to $50,000 instantly. Lucky Green offers more than $19 million in total cash prizes and features more than three million winning tickets.

How to play: Match any of your numbers to either of the winning numbers, win prize shown for that number. Get a "star" symbol, win five times the prize shown for that symbol. Get a "money" symbol, win all 10 prizes shown.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery new scratch-off games: 777, Crossword, Jeopardy, Lucky Green