Florida Lottery numbers for Feb. 27: 1 wins $1 million in Mega Millions; 4 win Fantasy 5

There were five winners in the drawings held Tuesday, Feb. 27 in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

The big winner of the evening was the person who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a 7-Eleven in Port St. Lucie. The ticket is worth $1 million.

All four winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at a super market. Two were sold at Publix, one at Winn Dixie and the fourth at Sedano's Supermarket.

Games played Tuesday included: Mega Millions, Jackpot Triple Play, Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Tuesday's results:

Mega Millions results from Tuesday, Feb. 27 drawing

Winning numbers: 6-18-26-27-49 Megaball: 4 Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $563 million

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: Mar. 1 for estimated jackpot of $607 million

Second tier prize

Jackpot: $1 million

Winning tickets: On winning ticket sold 7-Eleven, 1651 SW St Lucie West Blvd., Port St Lucie -MM -QP



Mega Millions is a multi-state, multi-million dollar jackpot game offered in 46 lottery jurisdictions, including Florida. The game's jackpot starts at $20 million and rolls over until all six numbers are matched. Mega Millions has nine prize levels with lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million and up to $5 million with Megaplier.

Jackpot Triple Play winning numbers from Tuesday, Feb. 27 drawing

Winning numbers: 4-11-12-13-39-44

Jackpot: $275 million

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: Mar. 1 for estimated jackpot of $325,000

Jackpot Triple Play gives players triple the chance to win. Select or quick pick the first six numbers from 1 through 46, and the second and third set of numbers will automatically be quick pick. Win by matching three or more numbers from the same set to the winning numbers drawn. Tickets cost $1. Add combo, for $1 more, for an extra chance to win prizes up to $10,000.

Cash4Life winning numbers from Tuesday, Feb. 27 drawing

Winning numbers: 3-17-27-53-59 Cashball: 2

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 28

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Tuesday, Feb. 27

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 23-25-33-34-36

Jackpot: $27,262.48

Winning tickets: Two winning tickets sold Winn Dixie, 980 NE Ives Dairy Road, Miami Sedano's Supermarket, 8601 Bird Road, Miami - QP (Free Ticket)

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 28

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Tuesday, Feb. 27

Winning numbers evening drawing: 1-13-25-27-29

Jackpot: $59,454.28

Winning tickets: Two winning tickets sold Publix, 586 US 27 North, Lake Placid - QP Publix, 10601 US Highway 441 Suite D, Leesburg - QP

Next jackpot draw date:

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Tuesday, Feb. 27 drawing

Morning: 5 winners

Matinee: 10 winners

Afternoon: 5 winners

Evening: 14 winners

Late night: 3 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

