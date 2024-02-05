Florida Lottery numbers. Publix sells 4 winning Fantasy 5 tickets in weekend drawings
There was one winner in the drawings held Sunday in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.
It was a busy weekend for Publix. All four winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday drawings were sold at the super market around the state.
On Friday, Feb. 2, the only winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Orange Park.
Two winning tickets were sold at Publix in the Saturday, Feb. 3 drawing, in Ocala and Boca Raton.
In Sunday's drawing, the only winning ticket of the night was the midday Fantasy 5 drawing, sold at a Publix in Miami.
Games played Sunday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.
Here are Sunday's results:
Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, Feb. 4 drawing
Winning numbers: 30-32-37-47-59 Cashball: 4
Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners
Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners
Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 5
Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.
If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.
Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, Feb. 4
Winning numbers for midday drawing: 5-10-18-21-34
Jackpot: $54,498.62
Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold
Publix, 9420 SW 56th St., Miami - QP (Free Ticket)
Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 5
Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.
Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, Feb. 4
Winning numbers evening drawing: 2-9-21-27-31
Jackpot: Rolldown
Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold
Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 5
If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.
Cash Pop winners from Sunday, Feb. 4 drawing
Morning: 12 winners
Matinee: 3 winners
Afternoon: 15 winners
Evening: 3 winners
Late night: 7 winners
Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.
Miss the weekend numbers? Here they are:
Friday Feb. 2 Florida Lottery numbers:
MegaMillions: 11-22-42-64-69 Megaball: 18 Megaplier: 3
Jackpot Triple Play: 2-24-26-34-38-44
Cash4Life: 19-31-34-38-41 Cashball: 1
Fantasy 5:
Midday drawing: 3-16-27-30-34
Evening drawing: 3-7-10-11-34
Saturday Feb. 3 Florida Lottery numbers:
Powerball: 9-11-27-59-66 Powerball: 19 PowerPlay: 3
Double Play: 23-26-30-35-39 Powerball: 13
Florida Lotto: 5-7-12-22-25-39
Double Play: 2-3-6-24-28-40
Cash4Life: 10-19-39-41-58 Cashball: 2
Fantasy 5:
Midday drawing: 1-8-16-30-31
Evening drawing: 7-18-21-27-32
