Florida Lottery numbers. Publix sells 4 winning Fantasy 5 tickets in weekend drawings

There was one winner in the drawings held Sunday in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

It was a busy weekend for Publix. All four winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday drawings were sold at the super market around the state.

On Friday, Feb. 2, the only winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Orange Park.

Two winning tickets were sold at Publix in the Saturday, Feb. 3 drawing, in Ocala and Boca Raton.

In Sunday's drawing, the only winning ticket of the night was the midday Fantasy 5 drawing, sold at a Publix in Miami.

Games played Sunday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Sunday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, Feb. 4 drawing

Winning numbers: 30-32-37-47-59 Cashball: 4

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 5

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, Feb. 4

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 5-10-18-21-34

Jackpot: $54,498.62

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Publix, 9420 SW 56th St., Miami - QP (Free Ticket)

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 5

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, Feb. 4

Winning numbers evening drawing: 2-9-21-27-31

Jackpot: Rolldown

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 5

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Sunday, Feb. 4 drawing

Morning: 12 winners

Matinee: 3 winners

Afternoon: 15 winners

Evening: 3 winners

Late night: 7 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

Miss the weekend numbers? Here they are:

Friday Feb. 2 Florida Lottery numbers:

MegaMillions: 11-22-42-64-69 Megaball: 18 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot Triple Play: 2-24-26-34-38-44

Cash4Life: 19-31-34-38-41 Cashball: 1

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 3-16-27-30-34 Evening drawing: 3-7-10-11-34



Saturday Feb. 3 Florida Lottery numbers:

Powerball: 9-11-27-59-66 Powerball: 19 PowerPlay: 3 Double Play: 23-26-30-35-39 Powerball: 13

Florida Lotto: 5-7-12-22-25-39 Double Play: 2-3-6-24-28-40

Cash4Life: 10-19-39-41-58 Cashball: 2

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 1-8-16-30-31 Evening drawing: 7-18-21-27-32



