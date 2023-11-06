Florida Lottery numbers from Sunday drawing. One wins Fantasy 5 game

There was one winner in the drawings held Sunday in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Games played Sunday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Sunday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, Nov. 5 drawing

Winning numbers: 19-24-33-47-54 Cashball: 3

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: Nov. 6

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

What to know about Florida Lottery: Ultimate guide to the Florida Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions

Earn millions with scratch-off games: Florida Lottery scratch-off games offer prizes in the millions

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, Nov. 5

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 10-14-18-28-36

Jackpot: Rolldown

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: Nov. 6

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, Nov. 5

Winning numbers evening drawing: 4-9-24-30-33

Jackpot: $110,867.16

Winning tickets: One Publix, 1631 Del Prado Blvd., South, Cape Coral - QP (Free Ticket)

Next jackpot draw date: Nov. 6

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Sunday, Nov. 5 drawing

Morning: 4 winners

Matinee: 9 winners

Afternoon: 6 winners

Evening: 11 winners

Late night: 10 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

Miss the weekend numbers? Here they are:

Friday Nov. 3 Florida Lottery numbers:

MegaMillions: 15-32-38-47-65 Megaball: 12 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot Triple Play: 6-7-9-23-24-30

Cash4Life: 14-21-30-32-55 Cashball: 2

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 7-8-13-17-23 Evening drawing: 10-14-23-32-35



Saturday Nov. 4 Florida Lottery numbers:

Powerball: 1-28-30-34-52 Powerball: 6 PowerPlay: 2 Double Play: 5-15-22-47-66 Powerball: 26

Florida Lotto: 7-15-22-24-44-47 Double Play: 1-10-11-24-40-47

Cash4Life: 6-9-10-51-58 Cashball: 3

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 1-6-11-13-28 Evening drawing: 1-17-24-29-30



This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery results Sunday drawing, Fantasy 5 numbers