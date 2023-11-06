Florida Lottery numbers from Sunday drawing. One wins Fantasy 5 game
There was one winner in the drawings held Sunday in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.
Games played Sunday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.
Here are Sunday's results:
Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, Nov. 5 drawing
Winning numbers: 19-24-33-47-54 Cashball: 3
Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners
Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners
Next jackpot draw date: Nov. 6
Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.
If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.
Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, Nov. 5
Winning numbers for midday drawing: 10-14-18-28-36
Jackpot: Rolldown
Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold
Next jackpot draw date: Nov. 6
Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.
Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, Nov. 5
Winning numbers evening drawing: 4-9-24-30-33
Jackpot: $110,867.16
Winning tickets: One
Publix, 1631 Del Prado Blvd., South, Cape Coral - QP (Free Ticket)
Next jackpot draw date: Nov. 6
If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.
Cash Pop winners from Sunday, Nov. 5 drawing
Morning: 4 winners
Matinee: 9 winners
Afternoon: 6 winners
Evening: 11 winners
Late night: 10 winners
Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.
Miss the weekend numbers? Here they are:
Friday Nov. 3 Florida Lottery numbers:
MegaMillions: 15-32-38-47-65 Megaball: 12 Megaplier: 4
Jackpot Triple Play: 6-7-9-23-24-30
Cash4Life: 14-21-30-32-55 Cashball: 2
Fantasy 5:
Midday drawing: 7-8-13-17-23
Evening drawing: 10-14-23-32-35
Saturday Nov. 4 Florida Lottery numbers:
Powerball: 1-28-30-34-52 Powerball: 6 PowerPlay: 2
Double Play: 5-15-22-47-66 Powerball: 26
Florida Lotto: 7-15-22-24-44-47
Double Play: 1-10-11-24-40-47
Cash4Life: 6-9-10-51-58 Cashball: 3
Fantasy 5:
Midday drawing: 1-6-11-13-28
Evening drawing: 1-17-24-29-30
